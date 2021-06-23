News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Faces Tough Resistance, PMIs Mixed
2021-06-23 08:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-23 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb as OPEC+ Plans August Output Hikes, Stockpiles Fall
2021-06-23 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Gain as Powell Appeases Markets
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease
2021-06-23 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-23 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Tepid Recovery Off Important Support Remains Under Pressure
2021-06-23 09:28:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Benefit from UK PMIs
2021-06-23 11:00:00
Nasdaq Record High Doesn't Speak for Risk, Dollar Pairs Look to PMIs
2021-06-23 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD bounces back from FOMC selloff. Powell returns to bearish rhetoric after markets react to hawkish FOMC. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/hYD0jSbkNx https://t.co/9FUCS7HjbN
  • $GBPUSD back at 1.4000 https://t.co/sLPxGkWs7z
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.62% Oil - US Crude: 1.30% Gold: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xs21aRt2wV
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/1j4Xqz2FG8 https://t.co/WZkDyweKeT
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (MAY) Actual: -5.9% Previous: -7.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.11%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7oa3cr0Yg8
  • Global growth trends through June according to the Markit's PMIs show a widening gap in favor of the West. US and European composite PMIs continue to climb while other regions ease. Wonder what this does to the Fed speculation calculation https://t.co/gBAMf5WClH
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.81% Silver: 1.56% Gold: 0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PSucSZ0uEL
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUN) Actual: 62.6 Expected: 61.5 Previous: 62.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-23
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunges into Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices are up 1.2% since the start of the week with XAU/USD rebounding off critical uptrend support into the open – the focus is on possible exhaustion on this near-term recovery and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the risk remains for a deeper setback while below 1850. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD, “monthly opening-range is set just below confluence resistance – breakout to offer guidance.” The post-FOMC breakdown saw prices plummet through the June range-lows with gold rebounding off confluence support early in the week at 1764-69- a region defined by the 50% retracement of the 2020 advance, the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2020 decline and the 61.8% retracement off the March rally. Note that this threshold also converges on trendline support and break / close below is needed to mark resumption with the immediate decline vulnerable while above.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation with the decline rebounding off the lower parallel into the weekly open. Initial resistance stands at the 2012 high at 1795 backed by near-term bearish invalidation at 1820. A break below this key threshold exposes subsequent support objectives at 1729, the April open at 1707 and the 38.2% retracement of the 2015 advance at 1682.

Bottom line: Gold plunged into a critical uptrend support and the focus is on a reaction off this threshold. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure /lower protective stops- look for topside exhaustion ahead of the upper parallel IF price is indeed heading lower with a break / close below 1763 needed to fuel the next leg lower. Ultimately, a XAU/USD would need to breach above the 61.8% retracement of the monthly range at 1857 to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. Stay nimble heading into key US inflation data on Friday with Core Price Consumption Expenditure (PCE) likely to fuel some volatility here. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +6.12 (85.96% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.89% higher than yesterday and 18.78% higher from last week
  • Short positions are4.03% lower than yesterday and 45.08% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Trying to Hold onto Trend Support
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Trying to Hold onto Trend Support
2021-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Continues to Diverge
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Continues to Diverge
2021-06-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for Support After Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for Support After Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-21 18:18:00
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Squeeze Set to Continue
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Squeeze Set to Continue
2021-06-21 12:00:00
Rates

Gold
Bearish