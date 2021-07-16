News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Under Fire, US Retail and Consumer Trends Data Eyed
2021-07-16 07:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
2021-07-16 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus
2021-07-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar price action is stronger across the board of major currency pairs early Friday. USD bulls overlooking a miss on headline consumer sentiment with focus on inflation. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/EQFfUPgP1X https://t.co/n1OblCYJxT
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1lrkNFqTmH
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% FTSE 100: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.11% Wall Street: -0.23% US 500: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/htwgS4S1Ol
  • ECB said to disagree on stimulus guidance for July 22 meeting -BBG $EUR $EURUSD
  • The last trading session of the week has a conflicting US retail sales and confidence figure leading divergent Dollar and Dow moves. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses here👇 https://t.co/vOc2jhGpAt
  • #Euro Price Forecast: $EURUSD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support - https://t.co/clwiUj82J3 https://t.co/MULrwEhLgv
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3wMBhcX3IG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.37% Wall Street: -0.43% Germany 30: -0.90% France 40: -1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3XDn5WojRu
  • US Dollar (DXY) chart remains positive. US retail sales and sentiment data round off the week. Get your $USD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/hDJIUF7D92 https://t.co/OkHNXdHdv1
  • The UMich confidence figure unexpectedly dropped (by 4.7 points to 80.8), but/and inflation expectations have charged higher. What if inflation pressures continue even balloon as growth forecasts further ebb? https://t.co/WKjBf98mXc
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD sell-off fizzles into yearly low-week close
  • Weekly support 1.1760, 1.1695; Key resistance / bearish invalidation 1.2005
Advertisement

Euro fell more than 0.65% against the US Dollar this week with EUR/USD now eyeing critical support objectives just lower. While the risk remains for a deeper decline, the immediate sell-off may be vulnerable here as price stalls ahead of support near the yearly lows for a third consecutive week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - Euro vs US Dollar Forecast - Technical Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Euro Weekly Price Outlookwe noted that EUR/USD had, “stalled at a key resistance confluence around the objective yearly open. From a trading standpoint, the March rally remains vulnerable while below this zone” The technical zone in focus was 1.2219/39- a region defined by the yearly high-week close and the objective 2021 open. Euro plunged more than 4% in the following weeks with a break below the 2020 trendline / 52-week moving average in June threatening a larger breakdown here.

Initial weekly support is seen just lower with the objective yearly low-week close at 1.1760 backed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 advance at 1.1695 and 2016 high / 100% extension of the yearly decline at 1.1616/21- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Weekly resistance stands with the 52-week moving average at 1.1953 with bearish invalidation set to the 2018 open / 61.8% extension of the 2017 advance 1.2005.

Bottom line: A break below yearly uptrend support threatens a larger Euro breakdown- that said, the decline may be vulnerable near-term as price approaches the yearly close-lows. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – look for topside exhaustion ahead of the 1.20-handle IF price is heading lower with a break of the objective yearly opening-range lows risking further Euro losses. Keep in mind the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision is on tap next week- stay nimble. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the EUR/USD near-term technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.26 (55.69% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are2.69% higher than yesterday and 5.30% higher from last week
  • Short positions are6.40% lower than yesterday and 0.51% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Eurozone / US Data Releases

Eurozone / US Data Releases - EUR/USD Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
2021-07-16 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Deeper Setbacks Emerging - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Deeper Setbacks Emerging - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-07-15 18:50:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish