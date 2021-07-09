Oil Price Forecast: Did Oil Top? WTI Snaps Six-Week Run- Crude Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
Oil Price Forecast: Did Oil Top? WTI Snaps Six-Week Run- Crude Levels

Oil Price Forecast: Did Oil Top? WTI Snaps Six-Week Run- Crude Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Oil prices are poised to snap a six-week winning streak as a major breakout in WTI responds to key technical resistance. While the broader outlook remains constructive, this week’s reversal threatens a deeper correction in the days ahead and leaves the bulls vulnerable while below 77.37 near-term. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecas

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Crude Oil Price Forecast (May) we noted that WTI was, “testing key resistance here at 65.92-66.26 – a region defined by the August 2018 low-week close (LWC) and the 2021 high-close (HC).” This region capped oil prices for nearly four-weeks before a breakout into the June open fueled an advance of more than 34% off the March lows. That rally is now testing a critical weekly resistance confluence at 2011/2012 lows / 100% extension at 74.94-77.37- price registered an intraweek high at 76.95 before reversing sharply this week. Is a near-term high in place?

Initial weekly support rests with the median-line of the ascending pitchfork extending off the November / April lows with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the lower parallel / 2019 high at 65.92-66.57. That means that even if crude prices corrected another 10% from here, it would still be within the confines of this broader uptrend. Ultimately, a topside breach / close above the upper parallel is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend with such a scenario likely to fuel another acerated run towards the 2011 low-week close at 82.84 and the longer-term slope confluence near 87.80s.

Bottom line: A six-week advance has taken oil prices into a long-term technical confluence – we’re looking for possible inflection off this key zone at 74.94-77.26. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Be on the lookout for a break of the July opening-range (basically this week’s range) for guidance - Losses should be limited by the lower parallel IF price is indeed heading higher with a topside breach exposing fresh multi-year highs. I’ll publish an updated Crude Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Retail Positioning - CL Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +1.16 (53.68% of traders are long) – typically weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are 1.62% lower than yesterday and 24.42% higher from last week
  • Short positions are5.70% lower than yesterday and 16.64% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rallies as Rates Tank- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rallies as Rates Tank- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-08 17:53:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Underway- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Underway- Loonie Levels
2021-07-08 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Still in 'the Technical Woods' - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Still in 'the Technical Woods' - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-07 22:45:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Plunges into Uptrend Support
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Plunges into Uptrend Support
2021-07-07 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude