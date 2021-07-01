News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-01 19:30:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-07-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is the Bullish Trend Dead and Done?
2021-07-01 16:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Targets Critical Resistance
2021-07-01 18:34:00
  • IMF: We see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in late 2022 or early 2023
  • IMF: - Proposed tax and expenditure reforms are in line with previous IMF policy guidance - We anticipate considerable labor market slack in the US, which should keep wage and price pressures in check
  • IMF: - We expect Fed asset purchases to slow in the first half of 2022 - US should focus on investments in labor force productivity, poverty reduction, and carbon emissions reduction
  • IMF: - We expect US inflation expectations to remain well-anchored - We have raised our growth forecast for the US to 4.9% in 2022, up from 3.5%
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.33% FTSE 100: 0.32% Germany 30: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DIyl7RaY8V
  • The Euro isn’t in good shape versus the US Dollar, but looks on much better footing versus the British Pound and the Japanese Yen. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/dAIcGOd4yM https://t.co/MipXYuCnjM
  • CBO Projections: - 2021 budget deficit will total $3.003 trillion - CPI inflation projected at 3.4% in 2021, 2.3% for 2022 and 2023
  • RT @jasonfurman: The CBO is the latest forecaster to dramatically increase its expectation for real GDP growth in 2021, now expecting 7.4%,…
  • USD/CAD continues to rally, with the pair currently trading towards the top end of today's range $USDCAD https://t.co/y5EnJYxbBH
  • The Dollar is firming up everywhere across the market, but there aren't many crosses like $AUDUSD which have the bigger tech context. Question I ask: will this trend actually pick up next week? Because, this is low liquidity squeeze https://t.co/BQz6Q1SgMR
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Targets Critical Resistance

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Targets Critical Resistance

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Price Outlook: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart
  • USD/JPY Breakout approaching critical uptrend resistance into July open / 3Q / NFP
  • Key Near-term resistance at 111.60/98 – Support 109.68
The Japanese Yen is down more than 0.7% versus the US Dollar since the start of the week with USD/JPY attempting to mark a fourth consecutive weekly advance. While the broader price outlook remains constructive, the rally is now probing a critical resistance confluence and the bulls may be vulnerable while below this zone heading into the July / 3Q open with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap tomorrow. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart heading into NFP / the extended holiday break. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen technical setup and more.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Chart - USD/JPY Weekly - Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook (May) we noted that USD/JPY was, “again approaching resistance at a key infection zone at 109.68/92.” We were on breakout watch while noting a more critical, “resistance confluence at the 2019/2020 high-week closes / 61.8% retracement at 111.60/98,” – USD/JPY is testing this key zone into the July / 3Q open.

A breach / weekly close above 112 is needed to keep the advance viable with such a scenario exposing the 2018 high-week close at 113.70 and the 2018 high at 114.55. Weekly support rests back with the 25% median-line parallel / 2019 yearly open at 109.68 with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2017 low-week close at 107.83.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The USD/JPY breakout is testing a pivotal technical resistance confluence into the open of the month / quarter. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – look for downside exhaustion ahead of this week’s low IF price is indeed heading higher. Ultimately, a larger setback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to uptrend support with a close above 111.60/98 needed to mark resumption. NFPs are on tap into an extended holiday weekend- stay nimble into the close of the week. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment - USD/JPY Price Chart - Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -1.30 (43.45% of traders are long) – weak bullish/neutral reading
  • Long positions are2.50% higher than yesterday and 16.17% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 3.30% higher than yesterday and 8.84% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key US / Japan Data Releases

Key US / Japan Data Releases - USD/JPY Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

