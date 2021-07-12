Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar, Oil Stall at Key Resistance- Bitcoin Breakout Pending– July Opening-range Setups in Play

The US Dollar Index opened its sixth consecutive week just below a key technical threshold we’ve been tracking for months now with DXY carving the July opening-range at uptrend resistance- we’ re looking for the breakout to offer further guidance on our medium-term outlook. That said, setups are plentiful across the USD Majors with levels on the commodities also suggesting the risk for some back-and-fill price action here this week. Keep in mind we get a barrage of inflation prints from across the globe this week with central bank rate decisions on tap from the RBNZ, the BoC and the BoJ - buckle-up! In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY,Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex