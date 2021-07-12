News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 as Delta Variant Threatens Growth Outlook
2021-07-12 06:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-12 05:00:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
2021-07-12 15:30:00
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-12 08:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Treads Water, EUR/GBP Slips Lower on ECB Rethink
2021-07-12 08:00:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-12 10:00:00
Real Time News
  • FDA expected to announce new warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine - WaPo via BBG
  • NY Fed accepts $776.5 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iktP8Ehjp6
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 17:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-12
  • Fed's Kashkari: Once the economy is ready, policy will be normalized
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/Q7mTXa7hkb
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QOdA4m7RWn
  • Fed's Kashkari: - By the fall the US labor market should be much stronger - The most significant element impacting inflation is the labor market
  • Looks like @neelkashkari is brandishing his #TeamTransitory credentials today
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The US economy is on the verge of a major recovery - 7-10 million Americans remain unemployed
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar, Oil Stall at Key Resistance- Bitcoin Breakout Pending– July Opening-range Setups in Play

The US Dollar Index opened its sixth consecutive week just below a key technical threshold we’ve been tracking for months now with DXY carving the July opening-range at uptrend resistance- we’ re looking for the breakout to offer further guidance on our medium-term outlook. That said, setups are plentiful across the USD Majors with levels on the commodities also suggesting the risk for some back-and-fill price action here this week. Keep in mind we get a barrage of inflation prints from across the globe this week with central bank rate decisions on tap from the RBNZ, the BoC and the BoJ - buckle-up! In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY,Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

