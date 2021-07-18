News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/EUR/2021/07/18/Euro-Forecast-EURUSD-Price-Outlook-Still-Negative-ECB-Meeting-in-Focus.html
2021-07-18 02:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand
2021-07-17 04:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision
2021-07-17 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Up for 4 Weeks Straight – Now What?
2021-07-16 20:20:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD July opening-range carved just above uptrend support– pending breakout
  • Key resistance / bearish invalidation at 1.4024, Key Support 1.3675
The British Pound was softer against the US Dollarinto the close last week with GBP/USD down more than 0.8% ahead of the New York close on Friday. The losses keep Sterling within the July opening-range – just above long-term uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In last month’s Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we highlighted that the GBP/USD pullback was testing “key support at 1.3670/75” and to be on the lookout for, “topside exhaustion below 1.4155 with a break / close sub-1.3675 needed to fuel the next leg lower in price.” Cable has continued to contract just above median-line support (blue) of a broader ascending pitchfork formation extending off the 2016 / 2020 lows for the past four weeks – we’re on breakout watch.

Key confluence support remains at with the median-line of the embedded, descending formation presented last month / the 2016 Brexit gap at 1.3675 – a break / close below is still needed to fuel the next leg lower with such a scenario exposing the 52-week moving average at 1.3534 and the 2017 high-week close at 1.3494. Resistance remains with the 75% parallel (this week’s high) with bearish invalidation now lowered to the 2018 high-week close / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.4000/24.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line:Sterling remains caught up in a contractionary range just above uptrend support – look for a break of the monthly opening-range for guidance. From a trading standpoint,

Review my latest Sterling Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.64 (62.15% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are1.88% lower than yesterday and 12.60% lower from last week
  • Short positions are9.62% lower than yesterday and 0.64% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

