US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Technical Setups into November Open– RBA, FOMC, BoE to Set the Stage for US NFP

The economic docket is loaded this week with central bank interest rate decisions on tap from the RBA, FOMC and the BoE ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll / Canada Employment releases. Last week’s US Dollar reversal faltered precisely into resistance at the October open and the focus is on support for this pullback for guidance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index (DXY), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, US Treasury Yields (US10Y), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI) and the S&P 500 (SPX500).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex