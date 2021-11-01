US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking into Major Central Bank Rate Decisions / US NFPs this week
- Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, SPXand more!
US Dollar Technical Setups into November Open– RBA, FOMC, BoE to Set the Stage for US NFP
The economic docket is loaded this week with central bank interest rate decisions on tap from the RBA, FOMC and the BoE ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll / Canada Employment releases. Last week’s US Dollar reversal faltered precisely into resistance at the October open and the focus is on support for this pullback for guidance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index (DXY), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, US Treasury Yields (US10Y), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI) and the S&P 500 (SPX500).
