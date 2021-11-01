News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Renewed USD Volatility as FOMC Decision Nears
2021-11-01 10:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course
2021-11-01 15:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?
2021-11-01 11:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
GBP/USD Longs Heighten Downside Risks, CAD Flips to Net Long – COT Report
2021-11-01 12:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2021-11-01 15:55:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2021-11-01 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

US Dollar Technical Setups into November Open– RBA, FOMC, BoE to Set the Stage for US NFP

The economic docket is loaded this week with central bank interest rate decisions on tap from the RBA, FOMC and the BoE ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll / Canada Employment releases. Last week’s US Dollar reversal faltered precisely into resistance at the October open and the focus is on support for this pullback for guidance. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index (DXY), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, US Treasury Yields (US10Y), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI) and the S&P 500 (SPX500).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk, RBA, FOMC, BoE, NFP on tap

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

