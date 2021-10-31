Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally More Likely After Traders Ignore Dovish Lagarde
2021-10-31 00:00:00
S&P 500’s Run to Record Highs and Dollar Recovery Both Depend on Fed Taper Reaction
2021-10-30 01:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Remain Supported Ahead of OPEC+
2021-10-30 12:23:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-30 04:00:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Spot Gold (XAU/USD) & NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-29 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-29 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
2021-10-30 20:00:00
GBP Forecast: Bank of England Seen Raising Rates, GBP/USD at Risk
2021-10-29 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canadian Dollar slipped for the second consecutive week as USD/CAD tries support near the July lows. Get your weekly Canadian Dollar forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/SzASIRD181 https://t.co/toZtJMtQOy
  • I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/KoxcDJFYWt https://t.co/ylJGYnIHo8
  • Markets move in cycles, and stocks do too, with certain sectors carrying more attraction in various backdrops. Learn more here. https://t.co/hOq9ccyuEx https://t.co/nOUQoNEjla
  • The reaction in the FX markets to last Thursday’s comments by the ECB President was odd: she was dovish, yet the Euro climbed. That suggests more near-term upside for the currency. Get your weekly Euro forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/oZyF5J2cxn https://t.co/LkhSkEEYYy
  • Get your basics right. Find out what is stock market volatility and how you can trade It here. https://t.co/wmYfTRIXvu https://t.co/gMlFbOmJil
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/7JTVK8Peyz
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @MBforex on $AUD with our free Q4 market analysis guide available today. https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK https://t.co/Ws1T9ML4Fu
  • GBP/USD's repeated failures to break above cluster resistance in the 1.3830/1.3855 area is a sign that bullish momentum is fading, a fact that may pave the way for near-term weakness. Get your weekly British Pound forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/KJnhM4LxzM https://t.co/4QK8pN8KZT
  • When markets are falling, how can you short sell? Learn more here:https://t.co/K4EFd6A6xd https://t.co/sRGX9JXrgH
  • Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and for many retailers - it makes the year. But how might this impact the stock market? https://t.co/MpQVJhFI5J https://t.co/5RY84VMJ6c
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollarupdated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD holds key technical support level- room for relief heading into November
  • Weekly support 1.2314 (key), 1.22 – Resistance 1.2460, 1.27 (bearish invalidation)
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar slipped for a second consecutive week against the US Dollar with USD/CAD up just 0.24% for the week. The advance comes despite a weekly range of more than 1% as price continues to hold just above a key lateral level we’ve been tracking for over a month now. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart heading into the November open. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD had, “broken below multi-month uptrend support and threatens a larger correction in the weeks ahead.” We highlighted critical support at, “the 2018 low / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly rangeat 1.2314/66. Both of these represent levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.” Price briefly registered an intra-week low at 1.2288 last week before reversing sharply with USD/CAD trading just over 0.8% off the lows ahead of the close on Friday.

Weekly resistance now back at the2016 swing low / 100% extension of the August decline at 1.2460/62 with broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the 61.8% retracement / objective yearly open at 1.2696-1.27013. A break lower from here would threaten another bout of accelerated losses for the greenback with such a scenario exposing the 1.618% ext / 78.6% retracement at 1.2194-1.2208- look for a lager reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: USD/CAD has been testing downtrend support for two weeks now and while the broader threat remains lower, a relief rally into the November open may be on the cards. From a trading standpoint, look for possible topside exhaustion ahead of the 52-week moving average IF price is indeed heading lower. Keep in mind we have the FOMC interest rate decision and October Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap next week into the November open- stay nimble here. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlookfor a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.40 (70.62% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are2.03% lower than yesterday and 5.02% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 3.35% higher than yesterday and 6.93% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Sets Support ahead of FOMC, NFP

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Failure to Clear Cluster Resistance Can Steer Cable Lower
2021-10-30 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-30 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
2021-10-23 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Price at Risk of a Brief and Moderate Pullback
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Price at Risk of a Brief and Moderate Pullback
2021-10-23 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed