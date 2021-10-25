News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Tech Earnings, Euro, ECB, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Yen, BoJ
2021-10-25 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-25 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar Index has retreated from session highs and continues to consolidate below the 94 handle $USD $DXY https://t.co/8ItJtzqvBI
  • AUD/USD appears to be outperforming its major counterparts going into the end of October as it attempts to retrace the pullback from the monthly high (0.7547). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/gISGNqyBdc https://t.co/xIpqyPckhG
  • $GBPJPY found support right at that prior swing high ~156 now working on ascending triangle short-term, breach of 156.82 re-opens door for bullish trend https://t.co/nqZi0PPSZY https://t.co/XfLyk2aa7a
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.02% Gold: 0.85% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FFRZjwlGck
  • Tesla continues to power higher, comfortably trading through $1,000 $TSLA https://t.co/c2YJFl1BcT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.74%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nX6hfu0XJM
  • RT @meredithllee: Dems + WH are still scrambling to find alternatives to the clean electricity performance program, which Manchin opposes,…
  • #Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- $XAUUSD Levels- https://t.co/7sB6laurEf https://t.co/dcVwzvBCx5
  • RT @DeItaone: U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IS ISSUING NEW PROCLAMATION MONDAY TO LIFT HISTORIC RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVEL EFFECTIVE NOV 8 -- WHITE…
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.49% Wall Street: 0.23% Germany 30: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.03% France 40: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/L9d80b1Dzw
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are attempting a third weekly advance with XAU/USD up more than 0.73% in early US trade on Monday. The rally is now approaching key resistance targets just higher – the first major test for the gold breakout and a possible turning point for the longer-term trend. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted to be on the “lookout for a breakout to offer guidance on the medium-term outlook. From a trading standpoint, the focus remains unchanged- pullbacks should be limited to 1738 IF price is heading higher with a weekly close above 1791 needed to fuel larger recovery.” Last week’s close was at 1792- ok so what now…

A re-work of the slope has identified a simple trendline off the late-May & 2020 lows (purple) – The 52-week moving average now converges on this slope around ~1805 and further highlights the technical significance of this resistance zone. A topside breach exposes the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement of the June decline at 1825 and the yearly high-week close at 1849- look for larger reaction there IF reached with a breach / close above needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend in Gold. Initial weekly support rests back at the monthly open / 61.8% retracement of this advance at 1756/57 with broader bullish invalidation steady at 1738/47.

Bottom line: The gold rally is approaching some major resistance objectives and while the broader focus does remain higher, we’re looking for possible inflection off one of these zones. From a trading standpoint, the risk for near-term exhaustion up here- losses should be limited to the monthly open IF price is indeed heading higher with a close above 1849 ultimately needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. Keep in mind there is a flurry of central bank interest rate decision on tap this week from the BoC, BoJ and the ECB ahead of key inflation data out of the US with the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) slated for Friday. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technica Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.20 (76.21% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are8.94% higher than yesterday and 6.39% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 11.15% higher than yesterday and 9.80% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Key Data Releases This Week- Economic Calendar

Key Data Releases This Week- Economic Calendar - ECB BOJ BOC and US Inflation (PCE)

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?
2021-10-22 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk
2021-10-21 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-21 16:45:00
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus
2021-10-21 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish