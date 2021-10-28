Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Rallies to Key Zone- AUD/USD Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
2021-10-28 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 16:45:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 16:45:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
2021-10-28 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Real Time News
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Rallies to Key Zone- $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/VMxxlOmcqJ https://t.co/jBVvZLsF76
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.16%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Bc6hKHUGzl
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.36% Silver: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZDxcyoVg5i
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.67% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.63% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.56% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/47bbOmcLa2
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.70% Wall Street: 0.34% FTSE 100: 0.05% France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/IFEuspE5LI
  • Speaker Pelosi now meeting with Progressives....we should know soon if the vote on the infrastructure bill will indeed happen, left wing Democrats can still tank the legislation
  • Biden taking a victory lap, but let's see what Progressives say/do first $SPX
  • Canadian Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/10/28/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-USD-CAD-USDCAD-CADJPY-CAD-JPY-EURCAD-EUR-CAD.html $CAD https://t.co/42AiAxXjWx
  • USD/MXN reverses bearish momentum as yields stabilize. Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/KUbVCG7vkg https://t.co/RUvVyPyGz3
  • The Nasdaq 100 is attempting to finally regain its record high ahead of Amazon and Apple earnings and EURUSD is rallying after the ECB and US GDP. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses top market movers below! https://t.co/eJGkJcFwG9
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Rallies to Key Zone- AUD/USD Levels

Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Rallies to Key Zone- AUD/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD defense of weekly-open support takes Aussie back towards multi-month highs
  • Resistance 7542/56, 7599(key) - Near-term support 7464/78, 7402 (bullish invalidation)
The Australian Dollar surged more than 4% against the US Dollar month-to-date with a four-day rally taking AUD/USD back towards key technical resistance today- risk for price inflection up here. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The Australian Dollar is attempting a fourth consecutive daily advance with AUD/USD trading just below confluent resistance at 7542/56- a region defined by the 100% extension of the August rally and the 50% retracement of the yearly range. Note that test of this threshold back on October 21st yielded an outside-day reversal and we’re looking for possible inflection once again.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending channel formation off the September lows with a pullback earlier today defending near-term support at the lower parallel / weekly open / September high at 7464/78- the focus remains higher while above this threshold for now. Key near-term resistance steady at 7542/56 and the July high at 7599- look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a breach/ close above exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 7662 and the objective yearly open at 7701. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to 7402/13- a close below this threshold could fuel another bout of accelerated Aussie losses.

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar rally is once again approaching a critical resistance pivot – risk for exhaustion here within the uptrend and we’re looking for possible inflection. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into 7542/56- losses should limited to channel support IF price is heading higher with a breakout exposing confluent resistance into the 76-handle – expect a larger reaction in price there IF reached. Keep in mind we have US inflation data tomorrow followed by the RBA and FOMC rate decisions next week- stay nimble. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.51 (39.84% of traders are long) – typically a weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are 7.94% lower than yesterday and 9.82% higher from last week
  • Short positions are4.59% higher than yesterday and 4.51% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Trader are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Australia / US Economic Calendar - AUD/USD Key Data Releases - Aussie Event Risk - FOMC / RBA

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

