EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels
2021-07-19 17:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 30, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,570.80.
2021-07-19 18:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, DAX 30, US Dollar, Euro, ECB, Bitcoin, Elon Musk
2021-07-19 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: Decision Time Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-19 18:45:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • Mexican peso gains, however, are capped by a large drop in oil prices and fragile market sentiment. Get your $USDMXN market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/oHJwSRXXz7 https://t.co/89GxjR5xsc
  • GBP/USD in falls below its 200 DMA following new travel warnings from the US State Department and CDC $GBPUSD https://t.co/e2KWJ1pohN
  • US State Department raises travel warning for the United Kingdom, says 'do not' visit - BBG
  • NZD/USD appears to be defending the monthly range as it bounces back from the session low (0.6921). Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/i8HpqjgOPg https://t.co/jtWceZSSat
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.13% Gold: -0.26% Silver: -2.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nh91HScsOy
  • US Dollar Index continues its impressive post-FOMC run, trading above 93 before backing off the session highs $USD $DXY https://t.co/LQCbl4fFw7
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 30, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,570.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xYjOeWIJzA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.75%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 56.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NThGldIEvf
  • Canada says it has been told by US gov't officials that current border restrictions are likely to be extended on July 22 - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.22% France 40: -0.34% FTSE 100: -0.37% US 500: -2.15% Wall Street: -2.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/la3BzH4Bnp
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels

Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Oil prices plunged more than 6% into the open of the week with WTI poised for the third consecutive weekly decline. The losses take price into a critical support confluence at multi-month uptrend support and we’re on the lookout for a reaction down here. The battle-lines are drawn for the oil bears into the start of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Crude Oil Price Forecast we noted that, “A six-week advance has taken oil prices into a long-term technical confluence – we’re looking for possible inflection off this key zone at 74.94-77.26.” We highlighted initial weekly support at, “the median-line of the ascending pitchfork extending off the November / April lows with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the lower parallel / 2019 high at 65.92-66.57,” – WTI is approaching this critical threshold early in the week.

Weekly-open resistance stands at 71.42 with bearish invalidation now lowered to the July open at 73.44. A break below this key support confluence would risk another bout of accelerated losses with such a scenario exposing subsequent support objectives at the May low-week / low-day close at 63.84 backed by the 2020 high-week reversal close at 59.16.

Bottom line: The crude oil price sell-off is now eyeing major confluent uptrend support at 65.92-66.57 – we’re on the lookout for possible inflection down here. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch into this key zone – recoveries should be capped by the median-line IF price is heading lower with a weekly close below needed to keep the bears in control. I’ll publish an updated Crude Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Retail Positioning - CL Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -1.07 (48.39% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 2.03% higher than yesterday and 18.87% higher from last week
  • Short positions are19.75% higher than yesterday and 9.60% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Trader are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

