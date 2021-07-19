Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Vulnerable into the Weekly Open- Yields, Bitcoin Plunge Signal Warning

The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended through a critical resistance zone we’ve been tracking for months now and while a breach of the July opening-range does shift the focus higher, the advance remains at risk while below uptrend resistance at the yearly high-week close at 93.01. Similar technical stances have been identified across the USD Majors and the focus is on possible exhaustion early in the week. A correction in gold took out our final support objective today and the focus is on a this near-term recovery in price. Yields on the US10Y broke key support today with the SPX accelerating lower after turning from uptrend resistance – red alerts are sounding across the board. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), Gold, AUD/USD, US10Y, SPX, and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

