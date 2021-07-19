News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal
2021-07-19 06:30:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, DAX 30, US Dollar, Euro, ECB, Bitcoin, Elon Musk
2021-07-19 14:00:00
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Gold Prices Down with Stocks as the US Dollar Gains on Haven Demand
2021-07-19 02:00:00
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Vulnerable into the Weekly Open- Yields, Bitcoin Plunge Signal Warning

The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended through a critical resistance zone we’ve been tracking for months now and while a breach of the July opening-range does shift the focus higher, the advance remains at risk while below uptrend resistance at the yearly high-week close at 93.01. Similar technical stances have been identified across the USD Majors and the focus is on possible exhaustion early in the week. A correction in gold took out our final support objective today and the focus is on a this near-term recovery in price. Yields on the US10Y broke key support today with the SPX accelerating lower after turning from uptrend resistance – red alerts are sounding across the board. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), Gold, AUD/USD, US10Y, SPX, and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - EUR USD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

