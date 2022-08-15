 Skip to content
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-15 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Update: Knee-Jerk 'Fed Pivot' Already a Distant Memory
2022-08-15 12:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-15 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slump Amid Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes
2022-08-15 10:42:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2022-08-15 12:00:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-08-15 05:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2022-08-15 12:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
Australian Dollar Down on Soft Chinese Data, Yen Up After Japan GDP Report
2022-08-15 06:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook

Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Threatens Uptrend Resumption- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Stretch Towards Resistance

In last week’s Strategy Webinar we highlighted monthly opening-ranges taking shape in numerous USD Majors – they remain intact with the DXY preserving the lows at trend support. The equity rally has surged through initial resistance objectives and we’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion just higher with all three major indices coming into some key technical levels. Gold & silver are in retreat from key resistance levels but we’re looking for support close by. The battle-lines are drawn on the commodity pullback with Oil prices also now testing critical support.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Crude Oil (WTI), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

