Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX500, Nasdaq, Dow, Crude Oil and more!
USD Threatens Uptrend Resumption- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Stretch Towards Resistance
In last week’s Strategy Webinar we highlighted monthly opening-ranges taking shape in numerous USD Majors – they remain intact with the DXY preserving the lows at trend support. The equity rally has surged through initial resistance objectives and we’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion just higher with all three major indices coming into some key technical levels. Gold & silver are in retreat from key resistance levels but we’re looking for support close by. The battle-lines are drawn on the commodity pullback with Oil prices also now testing critical support.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Crude Oil (WTI), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD).
