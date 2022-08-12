 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: At Resistance, Parity Retest Could Come Next
2022-08-12 13:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Rally Responds to Former Support Zone
2022-08-12 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?
2022-08-12 05:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Surges Off Support- WTI Levels
2022-08-11 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-12 14:30:00
FTSE 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Softer US CPI Drives Stocks Higher
2022-08-10 15:18:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold, Silver at Resistance- Decision Time
2022-08-12 21:00:00
Gold Price Update: Signs of Exhaustion Appearing at Key 1800 Level
2022-08-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Shrugs Off Marginally Better UK Growth Data
2022-08-12 06:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-11 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
More View more
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold, Silver at Resistance- Decision Time

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold, Silver at Resistance- Decision Time

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast:XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Gold priceupdated trade levels - Weekly Technical Chart
  • XAU/USD rally off trend support marks fourth week– now testing downtrend resistance
  • Silver recovery testing key downtrend resistance – August opening-range in focus
  • Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guides
Advertisement

Gold prices have rallied more than 7.5% off the yearly lows with XAU/USD attempting to mark a fourth consecutive weekly advance. The rebound off downtrend support is now testing downtrend resistance and we’re looking for a pivot off this zone in the days ahead for guidance. Similarly, silver is testing a key resistance zone and battle lines are drawn heading into the start of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD and XAG/USD weekly technical price charts.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinarfor an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that XAU/USD had, “rebounded off downtrend support and we’re looking for a reaction / possible inflection on a stretch towards yearly downtrend resistance…” A four-week advance off key support at the yearly lows has now extended into downtrend resistance and we’re looking for a reaction up here.

Key resistance remains steady at 1818/28- a region defined by the 100% extension of the yearly decline, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 rally and the 52-week moving average. A breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to suggest more significant trend reversal is underway towards the March lows / 2021 high-close at 1895-1903. Initial weekly support rests with 2018 / 2019 trendline (currently ~1750s) backed by a critical threshold atthe 2021 & 2022 low-week closes / 61.8% retracement of the July rally at 1727/29. A break / weekly close below would be needed to threaten resumption of the yearly downtrend back towards 1671/82.

Bottom line: Golds recovery off downtrend support is now testing downtrend resistance- looking for a reaction / price inflection up here in the days ahead. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to 1727 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above the 52-week moving average needed to suggest a more significant low is in place for gold. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.38 (77.19% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.41% lower than yesterday and 0.84% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 5.37% higher than yesterday and 2.56% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. From a sentiment standpoint, the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Silver Price Chart - XAG/USD Weekly

Silver Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Silver on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Silver Weekly Technical Forecast we noted that XAG/USD had, “rebounded off confluent downtrend support with the advance now approaching initial downtrend resistance.” In a similar scenario as gold, silver prices are now up a staggering 14.8% off the lows with the rally testing highlighted median-line resistance at 20.86-21.13 this week. The focus is on possible price inflection up here in the days ahead. At topside breach would expose the 38.2% retracement of he 2020 decline / 52-week moving average at 22.71/84 and the objective yearly open at 23.28. Critical support steady at 18.28/69 with a close below needed to threaten resumption of the broader downtrend towards the 2020 high-week close at 16.66.

Bottom line: Silver is testing downtrend resistance here and we’re looking for a pivot off this zone to offer clarity on our medium-term directional bias. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – look for a break of the monthly opening-range (19.50-20.86) for guidance in the week ahead.

---

Active Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-10 16:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD Correction Over?
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD Correction Over?
2022-08-07 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-08-07 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Anticipation Around UK GDP Heightened by Recessionary Fears
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Anticipation Around UK GDP Heightened by Recessionary Fears
2022-08-06 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Mixed
Gold
Bullish