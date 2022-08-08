Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, SPX500, Nasdaq, Dow, Gold, Crude Oil and more!
USD Majors Carving August Opening-range- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Breakouts Vulnerable
In last week’s Strategy Webinar we discussed the threat for some back-and-fill on the US Dollar while noting that, “A close look at the equity markets highlights the threat for continued strength in all three major indices on the back of this recent breakout.” The technicals have continued to playout with precision and heading into the start of the week the focus is on possible near-term exhaustion on this stretch. The main event this week comes on Wednesday with the US inflation report and we’ll be looking for a breakout of the monthly opening-ranges on numerous setups for guidance in the days ahead.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), US 10Year Treasury Yield (US10Y), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) and Bitcoin m(BTC/USD).
