 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-08 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Steadies in Asia as US Dollar Holds Gains. Will WTI make Fresh Lows?
2022-08-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-08 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-08 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-08 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides Against the US Dollar and Euro. Will JPY Resume Weakening?
2022-08-08 02:00:00
More View more
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook

Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

Advertisement

USD Majors Carving August Opening-range- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Breakouts Vulnerable

In last week’s Strategy Webinar we discussed the threat for some back-and-fill on the US Dollar while noting that, “A close look at the equity markets highlights the threat for continued strength in all three major indices on the back of this recent breakout.” The technicals have continued to playout with precision and heading into the start of the week the focus is on possible near-term exhaustion on this stretch. The main event this week comes on Wednesday with the US inflation report and we’ll be looking for a breakout of the monthly opening-ranges on numerous setups for guidance in the days ahead.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), US 10Year Treasury Yield (US10Y), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) and Bitcoin m(BTC/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk - US Inflation

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
Trading Strategy Webinar: Rates, USD, EUR/USD and Stocks
Trading Strategy Webinar: Rates, USD, EUR/USD and Stocks
2022-08-02 19:32:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
Silver
Bullish