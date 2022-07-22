Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Correction Underway

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: German and EZ PMI’s Touch Contractionary Territory, Parity Resurgence?
2022-07-22 08:17:00
EURUSD Response to ECB Decision Explained, PMIs to Direct Recession Fears
2022-07-22 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast: DJI Rebound Faces Downtrend Resistance
2022-07-21 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-07-21 21:30:00
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD on Track for 6th Consecutive Weekly Decline
2022-07-21 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggles Despite UK PMIs
2022-07-22 11:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bigger Setback Possible for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook – Drifting Lower Ahead of a Big US Data and Event Week
2022-07-22 09:30:00
EURUSD Response to ECB Decision Explained, PMIs to Direct Recession Fears
2022-07-22 02:30:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Correction Underway

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Correction Underway

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD fails third attempt to breach key resistance fails- correction risk
  • Support 1.2784, 1.2688, 1.2640 (critical) – Resistance 1.2975-1.3023 (key), 1.3230, 1.3370
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is on the offensive against the US Dollar this week with USD/CAD plummeting more than 1.2%. A third reversal off major technical resistance leaves the broader uptrend vulnerable yet again in the days ahead and the correction may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Trade Outlook - Loonie Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Technical Forecast we noted that, “USD/CAD is testing a key resistance pivot for third time here and once again the immediate long-bias may be vulnerable while below.” The level in focus was 1.2975-1.3023- a region defined by the objective 2020 yearly open and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 decline. Price registered an intraweek high at just pips shy of the 100% extension of the 2021 advance at 1.3230 (high registered at 1.3223) but failed to mark a weekly close above. The subsequent reversal has now plunged more than 2.8% with USD/CAD within striking distance of the monthly low.

Initial weekly support rests with the June low-week reversal close at 1.2784 and is backed by the 52-week moving average at 1.2688. Broader bullish invalidation remains unchanged with the lower parallel / objective yearly open at 1.2640. Topside resistance steady at 1.3023 with a breach / weekly close above needed to mark resumption towards 1.3230 and the 2018 high-week close at 1.3370.

Bottom line: USD/CAD is testing a key resistance pivot for third time here and once again the immediate long-bias may be vulnerable while below. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the 1.2784 IF price is heading higher on this stretch. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Shor-term Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - USDCAD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.79 (64.11% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are0.36% lower than yesterday and 39.75% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 7.19% higher than yesterday and 21.75% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

US / Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Key Data Releases - Loonie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Bigger Setback Possible for DXY Index, USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: Bigger Setback Possible for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast: DJI Rebound Faces Downtrend Resistance
Dow Jones Technical Forecast: DJI Rebound Faces Downtrend Resistance
2022-07-21 18:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
2022-07-21 18:10:00
Silver Price Forecast: Flagging at Yearly Lows - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Flagging at Yearly Lows - Levels for XAG/USD
2022-07-21 16:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed