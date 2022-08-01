Silver Price Technical Forecast: Silver Surges 13% - Bulls Eye Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Slips as China PMIs Disappoint Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery Grows After Critical Support Test
2022-08-01 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-01 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
More View more
Silver Price Technical Forecast: Silver Surges 13% - Bulls Eye Resistance

Silver Price Technical Forecast: Silver Surges 13% - Bulls Eye Resistance

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Silver Technical Price Forecast: XAG/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Silver Price updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • XAG/USD rebound off downtrend support approaching initial downtrend resistance
  • Weekly support 18.28/69 (critical), 16.66, 15.47/59 – resistance 20.86-21.13, 22.71, 23.28 (key)
Advertisement

Silver prices surged more than 9.4% last week with XAG/USD rebounding off confluent downtrend support. The focus is on this recovery with the rally now approaching initial trend resistance heading into the August open. Is this just a bear-market recovery or is a more significant turn underway? These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAG/USD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinarfor an in-depth breakdown of this silver technical setup and more.

Silver Price Chart - XAG/USD Weekly

Silver Price Chart - XAG/USD Weekly - XAGUSD Trade Outlook - SLVR Techncial Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Silver on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Silver Weekly Technical Forecast we noted that XAG/USD was, “testing a pivotal support zone and leaves the immediate short-bias vulnerable while above 18.28.” Price spent three-weeks testing this support confluence at the 25% parallel (blue) before rebounding sharply last week with silver now up 13% off the lows. The first major test of downtrend resistance is now in view.

The rally is now probing the May lows at 20.46 with key weekly resistance eyed at the 50% retracement of the 2020 rally / 2016 high at 20.86-21.13- a breach / weekly close above this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant lows was registered last month / a larger recovery is underway towards 22.71. Key support remains steady at 18.28/68- a region defined by the 100% extension of the 2021 decline, the 2017 swing high and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 rally. A break / weekly close below this threshold would be technically damaging and could fuel another accelerated decline towards the February 2020 high-week close at 16.66 and the lower parallels near 15.47/59.

Bottom line: Silver has rebounded off confluent downtrend support with the advance now approaching initial downtrend resistance. From a trading standpoint, we’re on the lookout for a reaction / possible price inflection on stretch into 21.13-21.13 early in the month for guidance IF reached. I’ll publish and updated Silver Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the short-term XAG/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Silver Trader Sentiment – XAG/USD Price Chart

Silver Trader Sentiment - XAG/USD Price Chart - SLVR Retail Positioning - XAGUSD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Silver- the ratio stands at +10.75 (91.49% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.71% lower than yesterday and 9.34% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 1.04% higher than yesterday and 51.16% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. From a sentiment standpoint, the recent changes in positioning warn that the current Silver price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Active Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Technical Analysis – Big Move Down Bringing Support into Play
USD/JPY Technical Analysis – Big Move Down Bringing Support into Play
2022-08-01 13:35:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Keep the Bounce Going
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Struggling to Keep the Bounce Going
2022-07-29 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-28 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rips into Resistance
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rips into Resistance
2022-07-28 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bullish