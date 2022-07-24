US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Exhaustion- DXY Turns Ahead of Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – A Week Packed Full of High-Risk Events
2022-07-23 20:00:00
Euro Breaking News: German and EZ PMI’s Touch Contractionary Territory, Parity Resurgence?
2022-07-22 08:17:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Demand Destruction Outweighs Supply Concerns
2022-07-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reversal Might be Premature. Eyes on Fed, GDP and PCE
2022-07-23 16:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG
2022-07-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Hawkish Fed Forward Guidance
2022-07-22 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Struggles Despite UK PMIs
2022-07-22 11:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Will the Japanese Yen Keep Weakening Against the US Dollar?
2022-07-24 00:00:00
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-23 03:15:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Exhaustion- DXY Turns Ahead of Fed

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Exhaustion- DXY Turns Ahead of Fed

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD exhausts into uptrend resistance- risk for deeper pullback heading into FOMC
  • DXY weekly support 104.77/88, 103 (key), 101.94 – Resistance 108.09, 110.25 (key), 111.31
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index snapped a three-week winning streak with the DXY off more than 1.5% to trade at 106.48 ahead of the US close on Friday. The decline comes on a heels of a reversal off technical resistance and while the broader outlook remains constructive, a deeper correction may already be underway within the broader uptrend. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart heading into next week’s crucial FOMC interest rate decision. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thisDXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Exhaustion- DXY Turns Ahead of Fed

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the DXY, “rally has accelerated into uptrend resistance and stabilization above 108 is needed to keep the immediate advance viable in the weeks ahead.” In intraweek stretch into slope resistance (blue trendline) failed with the index unable to close above the 2001 low at 108.09. The subsequent reversal has already plunged more than 2.9% off the yearly highs and the focus is on this correction within the broader yearly uptrend.

Initial weekly support is now seen at the July monthly open / 1999 high at 104.77/88 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation remains steady at the 2019 high close at 103. A topside breach / close above 108.09 is still needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the yearly high (109.29) and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement / upper parallel at 110.25- looking for a larger reaction in price there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The US Dollar is vulnerable to further losses on the back of this exhaustion high with the FOMC interest rated decision on tap next week. From at trading standpoint, the threat is for a deeper correction within the broader uptrend – we’re on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 104.77/88 IF price is still heading higher on this stretch. Ultimately, a steeper pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Keep in mind the highly anticipated Fed rate decision is on tap next and is likely to fuel added volatility in the greenback- stay nimble into the release. I’ll publish and updated US Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the short-term DXY technical trade levels.

US Economic Calendar

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Exhaustion- DXY Turns Ahead of Fed

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Charts Indicate Further Losses Ahead for XAU, XAG
2022-07-22 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
Gold Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Correction Searches for a Low
2022-07-20 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR