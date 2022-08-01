News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-08-01 11:12:00
News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Slips as China PMIs Disappoint Ahead of OPEC+. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-01 05:00:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-30 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery Grows After Critical Support Test
2022-08-01 15:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-08-01 11:12:00
News
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook
2022-08-01 15:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis – Big Move Down Bringing Support into Play
2022-08-01 13:35:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook

Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Exhaustion Trade Searches Support- S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Breakout Levels

In last week’s Strategy Webinar we discussed the US Dollar exhaustion trade as DXY reversed off downtrend resistance – the focus heading into the start of the week / month is on possible downside exhaustion for the correction. Numerous USD Majors are facing similar technical setups into the August open and the levels are well-defined as we look to key event risk this week from the RBA, BoE, Canada employment and US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). A close look at the equity markets highlights the threat for continued strength in all three major indices on the back of this recent breakout – the potential resistance objectives heading into the monthly open.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), US 10Year Treasury Yield (US10Y), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

