Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Price Action: Fed, Q2 GDP and CPI In Focus
2022-07-25 11:39:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Susceptible to Recession Fears, US Q2 GDP on Thursday
2022-07-25 08:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Test of Key Support Leads to Resistance Rally
2022-07-25 14:30:00
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
S&P 500's Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook

Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

USD Weakness Pullback to Face the Fed - Stock Rally Vulnerable into Downtrend Resistance

Our focus last week was on the possibility for US Dollar exhaustion with our focus on DXY pullback from uptrend resistance – the index is now down more than 2.9% off the highs with the FOMC interest rate decision on tap ahead of the monthly close. A close look at the levels across the USD Majors highlight key technical barriers in play with this week and we’re on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion in the greenback in the weeks ahead. The stock market recovery is also on shaky ground heading into the close of the month with all three major indices now approaching yearly downtrend resistance. The stage is set and the battle-lines drawn heading into the Fed.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), US 10Year Treasury Yield (US10Y), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI) and notes on DAX (GER30).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk - FOMC - Fed Interest Rate Decision- Inflation

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

