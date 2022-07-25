Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open / Fed interest rate decision
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, SPX500, Gold, Crude Oil and more!
USD Weakness Pullback to Face the Fed - Stock Rally Vulnerable into Downtrend Resistance
Our focus last week was on the possibility for US Dollar exhaustion with our focus on DXY pullback from uptrend resistance – the index is now down more than 2.9% off the highs with the FOMC interest rate decision on tap ahead of the monthly close. A close look at the levels across the USD Majors highlight key technical barriers in play with this week and we’re on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion in the greenback in the weeks ahead. The stock market recovery is also on shaky ground heading into the close of the month with all three major indices now approaching yearly downtrend resistance. The stage is set and the battle-lines drawn heading into the Fed.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), US 10Year Treasury Yield (US10Y), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), Crude Oil (WTI) and notes on DAX (GER30).
