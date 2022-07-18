Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Face Trend Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Continues Higher From Friday's Rally, Advance Stalls Near 1.02
2022-07-18 18:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Push Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Continues
2022-07-18 13:26:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-17 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Gold, Silver & Oil Outlook
2022-07-18 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps for 1700 Following Five-Week-Plunge
2022-07-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Grabs a Bid as the US Dollar Wilts
2022-07-18 09:00:00
British Pound Gains Ground Amid Rosy Outlook Ahead of CPI. Will USD Dominate Again?
2022-07-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Crude Oil, Inflation, ECB, BoJ
2022-07-18 11:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Face Trend Support

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Face Trend Support

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD holds downtrend support for a fourth week – risk for price inflection
  • Aussie resistance 6991-7016, 7187-7206 (key), 7270- Support 6785, 6660/70 (key), 6461
The Australian Dollar rallied more than 2% off the yearly / monthly lows against the US Dollar with AUD/USD responding to downtrend support for the past month. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the immediate decline may be vulnerable here and the threat for a recovery rises while above the weekly open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical price charts this week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie technical setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Weekly - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last AUD/USD Weekly Technical Forecast we noted that AUD/USD was testing a key support pivot with our focus on the weekly close with respect to 6991- 7016- a region defined by the November 2020 swing low, the objective 2020 yearly open, the 2021 lows and the January low-week close. We warned that, “On the other-side of 6991, and things could fall apart rather quickly- stay nimble here.” Aussie registered a close lower that week with price plunging nearly 4.5% before exhausting just below above the 2008 low-week close / 2019 low at 6660/70. Note that AUD/USD has been unable to mark a weekly close below the lower parallel and keeps price just above downtrend support. A good price / time for near-term exhaustion?

Initial weekly resistance now stands back at 6691/7016 with broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 decline / 52-week moving average at 7187-72056. Weekly open support rests at 6785 with a break / close below 6660 needed to fuel the next leg lower in price- such a scenario would expose the next key support objective at the 61.8% retracement around 6460s.

Bottom line: AUD/USD is / has been testing downtrend support on building momentum divergence for nearly four weeks now and the immediate short-bias may be vulnerable while above the lower parallel. From at trading standpoint, rallies should be capped by 7000 IF price is still heading lower on this stretch with a weekly close below 6660 needed to mark resumption. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie vs US Dollar Trader Positioning - AUDUSD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +2.05 (67.26% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 1.78% lower than yesterday and 17.18% lower from last week
  • Short positions are3.88% higher than yesterday and 19.74% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. From a sentiment standpoint, the recent changes in positioning warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/AUDUSD/

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: New Yearly Lows, Again - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: New Yearly Lows, Again - Levels for XAG/USD
2022-07-14 20:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-07-14 18:35:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Spills into Last Lines of Support
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Spills into Last Lines of Support
2022-07-14 16:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Plunge, SPX Technical Support at July Lows
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Plunge, SPX Technical Support at July Lows
2022-07-14 13:45:00
