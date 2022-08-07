US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD Correction Over?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
EUR/USD Update: EURUSD Rallies Ahead of NFP, Trading Range in Focus
2022-08-05 08:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Chart Shows More Losses Ahead
2022-08-06 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump Despite US Dollar Sliding. Fresh lows for WTI?
2022-08-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-06 10:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mixed After Blowout NFP Report
2022-08-06 19:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Breakout as XAG/USD Struggles
2022-08-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Anticipation Around UK GDP Heightened by Recessionary Fears
2022-08-06 22:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-08-07 04:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-08-05 12:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD Correction Over?

US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD Correction Over?

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD correction off uptrend resistance in focus- threat remains for deeper correction sub-108
  • DXY weekly support 104.88, 103 (key), 101.94 – Resistance 107.67-108.09 (key), 110.25, 111.31
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index snapped a two-week losing streak with the DXY rallying more than 0.75% to trade at 106.66 ahead of the US close on Friday. A blow-out US Non-Farm Payroll report helped fuel a late-week surge with the index set to close near the weekly highs. Despite the gains, it’s not clear whether the technical correction off uptrend resistance has been completed and the focus heading into next week is on possible price inflection into resistance just higher. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thisDXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

usd weekly chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the DXY was at risk, “for a deeper correction within the broader uptrend – we’re on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 104.77/88 IF price is still heading higher on this stretch.” Price registered a low at 105.04 into the August open before rebounding more than 1.7% - is this the onset of trend resumption or does the correction have further to go? We’re looking for guidance in early-month price action here.

Initial weekly support Initial weekly support is now seen at the July monthly open / 1999 high at 104.77/88 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation is unchanged at the 2019 high-close near 103. Key weekly resistance stands with eh 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July decline / yearly high-week close / 2001 low at 107.67-108.09- a breach / weekly close above is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards 110.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The focus is on this early-month US Dollar rebound- IF the correction off uptrend resistance is complete, losses should be limited to the objective monthly open at 105.82. From a trading standpoint, the threat remains for a deeper correction / test of uptrend support before resumption – look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 107.67-108 IF reached. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. I’ll publish and updated US Dollar Short-term Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the short-term DXY technical trade levels.

US Economic Calendar

dfx eco calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-08-07 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Anticipation Around UK GDP Heightened by Recessionary Fears
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Anticipation Around UK GDP Heightened by Recessionary Fears
2022-08-06 22:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-06 10:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Chart Shows More Losses Ahead
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Chart Shows More Losses Ahead
2022-08-06 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR