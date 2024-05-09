 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
Euro Hands Back Some Gains As June ECB Rate Cut Remains On Table
2024-05-08 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis
2024-05-08 00:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-05-08 18:40:00
Sterling Trader's Watch: GBP/USD Slides as BoE Meeting Jitters Take Hold
2024-05-08 15:48:21
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups
2024-05-09 00:30:00
USD/JPY Strength Highlights Japanese Yen’s Vulnerability to US Dollar Resurgence
2024-05-08 12:00:31
More View More
Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups

Gold Price, USD/JPY, EUR/USD – Technical Analysis and Trade Setups

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Most Read: British Pound Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY

Wondering how retail positioning can shape gold prices? Our sentiment guide provides the answers you are looking for—don't miss out, get the guide now!

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -3% -1%
Weekly 12% -3% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold (XAU/USD) fell on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive session of losses and nearly erasing Monday's entire rally. Despite short-term ups and downs, the precious metal has been locked in a sideways movement for the past two weeks. This period of consolidation clearly highlights the current market indecision, with traders likely waiting for new catalysts before taking new directional bets.

To break out of this holding pattern, gold will need to clear either the resistance at $2,355 or the support at $2,280. A move above resistance would likely shift focus towards $2,415, potentially rekindling interest in the all-time high. Alternatively, a breach of support could trigger a slump towards an important Fibonacci area at $2,260, with further downside risk towards $2,225 in the event of a breakdown.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

image1.png

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

Access exclusive insights and strategies for USD/JPY by downloading the Japanese yen trading guide!

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY gained ground on Wednesday, climbing above resistance at 154.65. Should bullish momentum persist in the days ahead, prices may be able to push towards 158.00. On continued strength, all eyes will be on the 160.00 handle. Traders should approach any movement towards these levels with caution, as Tokyo may intervene to bolster the yen, causing the pair to quickly reverse its direction.

Alternatively, if upside pressure weakens and the exchange rate veers downwards unexpectedly, potential support zones include 154.65, followed by 153.15. Further losses below this juncture may reignite bearish sentiment, creating the right conditions for a descent towards trendline support and the 50-day simple moving average, positioned just above the psychological 152.00 mark.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

Want to know where the euro may be headed in the second quarter? Explore all the insights available in our quarterly outlook. Request your complimentary guide today!

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD slipped modestly on Wednesday, threatening to take out a key support at 1.0750. Should prices breach this threshold decisively later this week, selling momentum could pick up traction, potentially leading to a pullback towards 1.0725 and even 1.0695. Subsequent weakness could prompt a retreat towards the May lows in the vicinity of 1.0650.

In the scenario of a bullish turnaround, the first obstacle to monitor lies near 1.0790, succeeded by 1.0820 – a technical zone that aligns with a medium-term downtrend line originating from the December 2023 highs. Additional gains beyond this point could open the door to a rally towards 1.0865, the 50% Fibonacci of the 2023 leg lower.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Trader's Watch: GBP/USD Slides as BoE Meeting Jitters Take Hold
Sterling Trader's Watch: GBP/USD Slides as BoE Meeting Jitters Take Hold
2024-05-08 15:48:21
Euro Hands Back Some Gains As June ECB Rate Cut Remains On Table
Euro Hands Back Some Gains As June ECB Rate Cut Remains On Table
2024-05-08 14:00:00
USD/JPY Strength Highlights Japanese Yen’s Vulnerability to US Dollar Resurgence
USD/JPY Strength Highlights Japanese Yen’s Vulnerability to US Dollar Resurgence
2024-05-08 12:00:31
Aussie Dollar Reaction: RBA's Firm Stance Collides with Troubling Inflation Expectations
Aussie Dollar Reaction: RBA's Firm Stance Collides with Troubling Inflation Expectations
2024-05-08 08:12:14
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 40m
Last updated: May 9, 2024