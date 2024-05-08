British Pound Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hands Back Some Gains As June ECB Rate Cut Remains On Table
2024-05-08 14:00:00
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis
2024-05-08 00:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis
2024-05-08 00:45:00
Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
2024-05-07 08:01:49
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-05-08 18:40:00
Sterling Trader's Watch: GBP/USD Slides as BoE Meeting Jitters Take Hold
2024-05-08 15:48:21
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Strength Highlights Japanese Yen’s Vulnerability to US Dollar Resurgence
2024-05-08 12:00:31
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
2024-05-07 17:00:00
More View More
British Pound Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY

British Pound Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Most Read: Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis

Trading can be a tempting game of follow-the-leader, where buying into rallies and selling amid widespread panic seems the easiest path. However, experienced traders understand the potential opportunities hidden within contrarian approaches. They recognize that going against the grain can sometimes lead to the greatest rewards.

Tools like IG client sentiment offer a unique perspective on the market's overall mood, potentially pinpointing moments where excessive bullishness or bearishness may foreshadow an impending trend change. These signals can be a valuable counterpoint to the prevailing narrative.

Of course, contrarian signals aren't foolproof. They gain true power when thoughtfully integrated into a well-rounded trading strategy. By carefully combining contrarian observations with technical and fundamental analysis, traders develop a more comprehensive understanding of the forces driving the markets – forces that might be overlooked by the majority.

Let's delve into this concept by examining IG client sentiment and its potential implications for three key British pound pairs: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY.

Want to stay ahead of GBP/USD’s next major move? Access our quarterly forecast for comprehensive insights. Request your complimentary guide now to stay informed on market trends!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG proprietary data reveals the retail crowd is betting on GBP/USD to rise, with 62.47% of clients currently maintaining net-long positions, resulting in a long-to-short ratio of 1.66 to 1. Notably, this bullish sentiment has notably strengthened in contrast to both yesterday (experiencing a 25.35% surge in net-longs) and last week (observing an 18.04% rise).

Our trading philosophy often favors a contrarian viewpoint. The prevailing optimism surrounding GBP/USD hints at a potential extension of the pair's recent pullback. The consistent uptick in net-long positions further solidifies this contrarian bearish bias on the pair.

Key Reminder: It's important to keep in mind that while contrarian signals provide a distinctive perspective on the market, their effectiveness is maximized when combined with technical and fundamental analysis. Taking a comprehensive approach is essential for making well-informed trading decisions.

A graph of a chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about EUR/GBP’s directional bias? Our sentiment guide contains valuable insights into market psychology as a trend indicator. Get it now!

EUR/GBP Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 23% -1%
Weekly -42% 71% -13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

According to IG, 51.54% of clients are bearish EUR/GBP, marking the first instance since April 24 that the retail crowd has transitioned into net sellers. The short-to-long ratio currently sits at 1.06 to 1. Notably, the number of net-shorts has seen a substantial uptick, rising by 27.14% compared to yesterday and 81.63% compared to last week. Meanwhile, bullish positioning has declined in both time frames.

In our trading strategy, we frequently embrace a contrarian stance. The rising pessimism towards EUR/GBP suggests the pair might be poised for a near-term move higher. The substantial increase in bearish wagers reinforces this bullish contrarian outlook.

Key Reminder: Contrarian signals provide a valuable alternative viewpoint. However, for the most well-informed trading decisions, it's crucial to integrate them with a broader technical and fundamental analysis of EUR/GBP.

image2.png

If you are discouraged by trading losses, why not take a proactive step to improve your strategy? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and access invaluable insights to assist you in avoiding common trading errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

Based on IG data, 63.19% of clients are currently selling GBP/JPY, leading to a short-to-long ratio of 1.72 to 1. The percentage of net-short traders has increased by 3.19% compared to yesterday but decreased by 16.74% from last week. Conversely, the number of those holding bullish bets is up 11.33% from the previous session and has soared 82.26% from previous levels seven days ago.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders remain net-short GBP/JPY suggests that the pair has the potential to continue rising. However, the recent decrease in selling pressure introduces uncertainty, dampening confidence in this forecast and painting a different picture: the broader uptrend may soon reverse despite sellers maintaining control.

Key reminder: The presence of mixed signals emphasizes the need to avoid solely depending on contrarian indicators. To craft a comprehensive and well-informed trading strategy for GBP/JPY, it's imperative to incorporate thorough technical and fundamental analyses alongside them.

image3.png

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 24, 2024 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 24, 2024 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2024-05-08 15:23:32
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
2024-05-07 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-07 01:00:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 03, 2024 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 03, 2024 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-05-03 14:23:39
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: May 8, 2024