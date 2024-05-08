 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis
2024-05-08 00:45:00
EUR/USD Nears Resistance - Price Outlook and Sentiment Analysis
2024-05-07 13:58:43
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis
2024-05-08 00:45:00
Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
2024-05-07 08:01:49
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis
2024-05-08 00:45:00
British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England
2024-05-07 12:00:18
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
2024-05-07 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-07 01:00:00
More View More
Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis

Gold Price, EUR/USD, GBP/USD – Market Outlook and Technical Analysis

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

For an extensive analysis of gold’s fundamental and technical outlook, download our complimentary quarterly trading forecast now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold (XAU/USD) took a step back on Tuesday following Monday’s solid performance, slipping by around 0.4% to settle near $2,315. Despite recent fluctuations to the upside and downside, the precious metal has not really gone anywhere in the past two weeks, with volatility shrinking over the period in question in a possible sign of consolidation and traders waiting for new catalysts before reengaging.

The market consolidation is not likely to end until prices either push past resistance at $2,355 or breach support at $2,280. Should resistance be overcome, the focus will turn to $2,415. Additional gains from this point forward may lead to renewed interest in the all-time high. Meanwhile, a break of support could trigger a fall towards a key Fibonacci floor at $2,260. Below this area, the spotlight will be on $2,225.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

image1.png

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

Stay ahead of the curve and improve your trading prowess! Download the EUR/USD forecast for a thorough overview of the pair’s technical and fundamental outlook.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD dipped slightly on Tuesday after a third failed attempt to break above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at 1.0790, an area of strong resistance. Prices subsequently edged towards support at 1.0750. Maintaining this technical floor is essential to prevent a deeper retracement; failure to do so might lead to a move towards 1.0725 and possibly even 1.0695.

In the event of a bullish turnaround, the first ceiling to keep an eye on looms near 1.0790, followed by 1.0820, which corresponds to a medium-term downtrend line extended from the December 2023 highs. On further strength, bulls may feel emboldened to initiate an attack on the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 slump, located around 1.0865.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Curious about GBP/USD’s path ahead? Dive into our second-quarter outlook for expert analysis and strategies. Don't hesitate—request your free guide today and gain an edge in your trading!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD also fell on Tuesday, nearly breaching the 1.2500 handle. A decisive drop below this threshold in the upcoming days could amplify bearish pressure, potentially prompting a retest of technical support near 1.2430. While prices might find stability around these levels during a pullback before a rebound, a breakdown could pave the way for a retrenchment toward the psychological 1.2300 mark.

On the flip side, if buyers stage a comeback and propel cable above its 200-day simple moving average, confluence resistance stretches from 1.2600 to 1.2630, where the 50-day simple moving average intersects with two important trendlines. Upside clearance of this barrier could inject optimism into the market and boost the pound further, creating the right environment for a rally towards 1.2720.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Nears Resistance - Price Outlook and Sentiment Analysis
EUR/USD Nears Resistance - Price Outlook and Sentiment Analysis
2024-05-07 13:58:43
British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England
British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England
2024-05-07 12:00:18
US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-06 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
2024-05-05 17:00:34
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: May 8, 2024