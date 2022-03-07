News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-07 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 28, 2022 07:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 95.74.
2022-03-07 16:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Struggle as War Rages
2022-03-05 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, DAX 40, FTSE 100, Ukraine, ECB, Gold, Crude Oil, US CPI
2022-03-07 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-07 04:00:00
More View more
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups

The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

Advertisement

Ukraine War Driving Oil Prices to Multi-Year highs – Technicals Highlight Threat of Trend Exhaustion

In my last Weekly Strategy Webinar we highlighted critical resistance levels in the US Dollar (DXY), gold and oil as markets weighed the impact of the War in Ukraine. A breakout last week across all three assets has unleashed a massive rally with US equity markets still at risk for further losses heading into the weekly open. While the tendency is to want to chase these breakouts, there’s a high risk for possible exhaustion as prices stretch into key technical barriers. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX),Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI),AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Nasdaq, Silver, CAD/JPY, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and (USD/JPY).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risks - US Core Inflation & Canada Employment

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: February US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-03-04 12:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-07 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed