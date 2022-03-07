The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking amid the War headlines as the crisis in Ukraine intensifies
- Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, SPX500, Nasdaq, Gold, Crude Oil and more!
- New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide
Ukraine War Driving Oil Prices to Multi-Year highs – Technicals Highlight Threat of Trend Exhaustion
In my last Weekly Strategy Webinar we highlighted critical resistance levels in the US Dollar (DXY), gold and oil as markets weighed the impact of the War in Ukraine. A breakout last week across all three assets has unleashed a massive rally with US equity markets still at risk for further losses heading into the weekly open. While the tendency is to want to chase these breakouts, there’s a high risk for possible exhaustion as prices stretch into key technical barriers. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX),Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI),AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Nasdaq, Silver, CAD/JPY, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and (USD/JPY).
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX
Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.