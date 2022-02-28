Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly / monthly open
- Levels for the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX and more!
Markets Weigh War – Technicals Highlight Threat of Trend Exhaustion into March Open
In my last Weekly Strategy Webinar we highlighted key levels across the USD Majors and despite a massive surge in volatility, the levels remain in play. The threat of trend exhaustion is evident across numerous setups and the Russia / Ukraine war takes central focus heading into the March open. This creates a bit of an “X” factor as the threat of nuclear war looms – nonetheless, the technical levels remain clear. Stay nimble into the monthly open with the RBA and BoC interest rate decisions on tap ahead of US non-farm payrolls on Friday. Buckle-up!
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, S&P 500 (SPX),Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Nasdaq (NDX), US10Y and Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30).
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
