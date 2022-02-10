News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Fades CPI Losses- Breakout Brewing
2022-02-10 16:30:00
S&P Pulls Back, USD Resistance Test, 10 Year to 2% on Massive Inflation Print
2022-02-10 15:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Flirt With $90 Amid Iran Nuclear Talks, Falling Inventories
2022-02-10 08:00:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises Before US Inflation Data, Will Straits Times Index Reach 2018 Peak Next?
2022-02-10 01:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Short-term Negative, Long-term Positive
2022-02-10 14:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Faces Key Test as All Eyes Turn to US Inflation Data
2022-02-10 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Can Tip to Accelerated Breakout or Double Top Depending on CPI
2022-02-10 03:00:00
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

US CPI +7.5% y/y vs 7.3% expectations/Core inflation +6% y/y vs 5.9% expectations

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Fades CPI Losses- Breakout Brewing

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Fades CPI Losses- Breakout Brewing

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Near-term Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • EUR/USD fades CPI losses – bulls eye breakout of multi-month downtrend
  • Resistance 1.1482/99, 1.1540, 1.1569 - Support at 1.1383, 1.1343/60, 1.1259
Advertisement

Euro surged more than 3% off the January lows against the US Dollar with EUR/USD threatening a breakout today on the heels of a hotter than expected US inflation print today. January CPI recorded another 40-year high with headline inflation now running at 7.5%. The initial USD strength was quickly faded with Euro once again probing a key resistance confluence. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD technical price charts heading into the close of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Euro Price Outlook we noted that EUR/USD breakdown had, “already extended towards downslope support and may be a bit stretched here,” as the sell-off approached the 1.11-handle. Euro never made it there with as the decline registering a low at 1.1121 before reversing sharply higher into the close of January. The subsequent rally is now probing key downtrend resistance around the 2019 yearly open at 1.1445 with the yearly opening-range highs higher. We’re looking for possible inflection up here with a breach / close above the 2019 high-day close at 1.15 needed to suggest a larger trend reversal is underway.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 240min - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the November / January lows. Today’s US CPI releases charged a defense of the yearly open at 1.1383 before quickly retracing with the focus now on a breakout of the objective weekly opening-range for guidance. Key resistance stands at the January highs / 2019 high-day close at 1.1482/99 and is backed by the upper parallel (currently ~1.1540s)- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. In the event of a breakout, look for subsequent resistance objectives at the 2019 highs at 1.1569 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 decline at 1.1590. Initial support steady at 1.1383 backed closely by 1.1344/60- losses should not surpass this threshold IF price is indeed heading higher.

Bottom line: A V-shaped recovery takes EUR/USD back into confluent downtrend resistance- looking for possible price inflection here with the focus higher while above the median-line. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for an exhaustion low ahead of 1.1344/60 with a topside breach / close above the 1.15-handle needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. Review my latest Euro Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro vs US Dollar Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.51 (39.86% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 1.50% higher than yesterday and 14.97% lower from last week
  • Short positions are1.47% higher than yesterday and 29.00% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases - Euro Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Short-term Negative, Long-term Positive
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Short-term Negative, Long-term Positive
2022-02-10 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-09 18:38:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Gearing up for the Break
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Gearing up for the Break
2022-02-09 16:30:00
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Nearing Point of Interest as Rally Extends
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Nearing Point of Interest as Rally Extends
2022-02-09 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed