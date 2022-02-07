Technical Setups: USD FX Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
USD Searches for a Low- Bitcoin Breakout Attempts to Validate Reversal – US Inflation on Tap
In last week’s Strategy Webinar we noted that the US Dollar was vulnerable to weakness early in the week as the DXY faltered into uptrend resistance. The technical stance heading into this week’s US inflation report remains precarious for the index as price trades into uptrend support. We’re also on the lookout for a possible breakout in Gold prices as XAU/USD sets up the February opening-range just above confluent trend support – that battle lines are drawn heading into US CPI. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Silver, S&P 500, Crude Oil, Bitcoin and AUD/USD.
