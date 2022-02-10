News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Breaking News: Hot Inflation Print Sparks Dollar Rally
2022-02-10 13:38:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Setting Up for a CPI Disappointment?
2022-02-10 09:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Flirt With $90 Amid Iran Nuclear Talks, Falling Inventories
2022-02-10 08:00:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones Rises Before US Inflation Data, Will Straits Times Index Reach 2018 Peak Next?
2022-02-10 01:00:00
Stock Market Earnings – Disney and Uber Rise on Upbeat Corporate Results
2022-02-09 21:15:00
News
Gold Price Rebound Faces Key Test as All Eyes Turn to US Inflation Data
2022-02-10 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Triangle Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-09 18:38:00
News
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-09 18:00:00
News
S&P 500 Can Tip to Accelerated Breakout or Double Top Depending on CPI
2022-02-10 03:00:00
US Dollar Crossroads Lie Ahead As The Market Eyes US CPI. Where to for USD?
2022-02-10 03:00:00
Breaking news

US CPI +7.5% y/y vs 7.3% expectations/Core inflation +6% y/y vs 5.9% expectations

Breaking News: Hot Inflation Print Sparks Dollar Rally

Breaking News: Hot Inflation Print Sparks Dollar Rally

Warren Venketas, Analyst

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS

  • U.S. CPI (JAN) – HEADLINE ACT: 7.5%, EST: 7.3%; CORE ACT: 6.0%, EST: 5.9%
U.S. INFLATION PRINT INCREASES HAWKISH FED BETS

Inflation for the January period exceeded expectations (see calendar below). This adds further tightening pressure on the Federal Reserve to start hiking rates giving added impetus to dollar upside.

US CPI (JAN):

US CPI january

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The bond market continued to push yields higher particularly on the short-end (2Y) with the 10s following suit reaching fresh 2022 highs.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

DXY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Post-announcement, the DXY reacted positively with a breakout of the short-term symmetrical triangle (purple). The threatening bearish EMA crossover has now almost immediately reverted with the 20-day EMA diverging from the 50-day level.

Resistance levels:

  • 97.00
  • 96.01

Support levels:

  • 95.00
  • 94.10

NASDAQ DAILY CHART

Please add a description for the image.

Initial NASDAQ (US Tech) price action has expectedly dropped on the back of higher US Treasury yields which tend to have a negative relationship with tech stocks. This is due to growth stock future earnings valuations being hampered by rising yields.

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

Please add a description for the image.

EUR/USD is now testing the 1.1400 psychological level as well as the falling wedge formation. The pattern is not invalidated just yet and could unfold once markets digest the release.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

