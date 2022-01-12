News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rips to Resistance- Bulls Eye Breakout
2022-01-12 19:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-01-12 18:15:00
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
2022-01-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Surges Past $80 Per Barrel as USD/CAD Plummets. EIA Data on Tap
2022-01-12 04:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
Gold Prices Coil Up For Breakout. Will US Inflation Data Be The Trigger?
2022-01-12 08:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-01-12 18:15:00
Dollar Conviction Better Signaled by EURUSD Windup Than GBPUSD and USDCAD Breaks
2022-01-12 03:00:00
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-12 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rips to Resistance- Bulls Eye Breakout

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD surges into key resistance confluence – risk for inflection
  • Weekly support 1.1383, 1.1280s (key); resistance 1.1445/60, 1.1540s
Euro is ripping higher against the US Dollar this week with EUR/USD up nearly 0.6% ahead of the US close on Wednesday. The advance puts into focus a key technical resistance barrier just higher and the we’re looking for a reaction into the close of the week for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - EURUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: Euro plummeted into confluent channel support into the close of last year around the 1.618% Fibonacci extension of the 2021 decline at 1.1222 – the subsequent rebound is now probing confluent resistance at the 2019 yearly open / 23.6% retracement at 1.1445/60- look for a reaction there IF reached. A topside breach / weekly close above this threshold would expose subsequent resistance objectives the 1.618% extension of the December advance at 1.1540 backed by the 38.2% retracement at 1.1630. Weekly support rests with the yearly open 1.1383 and is backed by the December channel line (currently ~1.1280s)- losses should be limited to this region IF price is heading higher in the weeks ahead.

Bottom line: The Euro recovery is now approaching confluent resistance at 1.1445/60 and we’re looking for possible inflection into this zone. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – look for support ahead of 1.1380s on pullbacks with a close higher needed to clear the way for a larger breakout towards 1.15 and beyond. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.10 (52.38% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are3.77% lower than yesterday and 6.99% lower from last week
  • Short positions are15.41% higher than yesterday and 19.23% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

---

Key Eurozone / US Data Releases

Key Eurozone / US Data Releases - EUR/USD Weekly Event Risk - Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

