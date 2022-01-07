Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Inflation Hits 5%, ECB May Have to Re-evaluate Conservative Policy Timelines
2022-01-07 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
2022-01-06 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap
2022-01-07 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: Sterling May be due a Breather but Remains Bullish
2022-01-07 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-07 04:00:00
More View more
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices started the year on defense with XAU/USD poised to close the week down more than 2% to trade at 1792 in early US trade on Friday. Prices have carved out the January opening-range between competing Fibonacci levels and the focus in the days ahead is on a breakout to offer guidance on our near-term directional bias. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Join my Weekly Strategy Webinarson Monday mornings for an in-depth breakdown of thisgold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the recent XAU/USD recovery was trading into near-term resistance heading into the yearly open, “below the 61.8% retracement of the November sell-off at 1829.” The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December rally now highlights support at 1783 with key support / bullish invalidation unchanged at 1754. A topside breach / close above the yearly open would shift the focus towards subsequent resistance objectives the highlighted trendline confluence near ~1855 and the 100% extension of the August rally at 1876.

Bottom line: This week’s gold pullback keeps the focus on the Fibonacci range between 1783-1829 – look for a near-term breakout to offer guidance with the broader outlook still constructive while above 1754. From a trading standpoint, look for an exhaustion low early in the month with a breach / close above the 2021 trendline needed to clear the way for resumption towards critical resistance at the 2021 high-close / 61.8% retracement of the 2020 decline at 1903/23. Note that a decline beyond the December low could fuel another bout of accelerated losses- stay nimble here. I’ll publish an updated Gold Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.26 (76.53% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are14.59% higher than yesterday and 18.08% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 2.42% lower than yesterday and 0.34% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Data Releases Next Week – Economic Calendar

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Poised to Breakout of Fibonacci Trap

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-07 07:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-06 18:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed