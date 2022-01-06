Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Confirms Resistance- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels
Active Weekly Technical Charts
US / Canada Economic Calendar
Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart
Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly
- A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.42 (58.71% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
- Long positions are0.38% lower than yesterday and 3.99% lower from last week
- Short positions are 16.59% lower than yesterday and 7.46% lower from last week
- We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
- Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
- USD/CAD threatens larger correction off technical resistance- NFP / Canada Employment on tap
- Weekly support ~1.26, 1.2530(key) – Resistance 1.2814, 1.2975-1.3023 (critical)
