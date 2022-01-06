Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Confirms Resistance- Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Dollar Fundamentals in Focus, EUR/USD Hovers Near 1.13
2022-01-06 14:19:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-06 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude on Track to Fill November Price Gap
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
2022-01-06 13:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Resistance Reaction, Rising Wedge Break
2022-01-06 16:12:00
Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates
2022-01-06 12:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bucks US Dollar Strength as FOMC Rattles Markets. Will GBP/USD Rally?
2022-01-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-06 07:00:00
USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD – Options for a Dollar Response to Surge in Fed Forecasts
2022-01-06 02:00:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Confirms Resistance- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Confirms Resistance- Loonie Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Active Weekly Technical Charts

US / Canada Economic Calendar

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.42 (58.71% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are0.38% lower than yesterday and 3.99% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 16.59% lower than yesterday and 7.46% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD threatens larger correction off technical resistance- NFP / Canada Employment on tap
  • Weekly support ~1.26, 1.2530(key) – Resistance 1.2814, 1.2975-1.3023 (critical)
US / Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Event Risk - US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) - Canada Employment Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Retail Positioning - Trader SentimentCanadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Resistance Reaction, Rising Wedge Break
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Resistance Reaction, Rising Wedge Break
2022-01-06 16:12:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
2022-01-06 13:30:00
Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips to Five Year Highs-Exhaustion Ahead?
Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips to Five Year Highs-Exhaustion Ahead?
2022-01-05 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Difficult to Trust the Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Difficult to Trust the Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish