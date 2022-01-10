News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Ascending Triangle, but the Range Remains
2022-01-10 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing
2022-01-10 14:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support
2022-01-08 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
More View more
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin

Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

Advertisement

2022 Yearly Open Technical Setups- Key Inflation Data on tap this Week

A fresh look at the technical setups across the spectrum heading into 2022 starting with the weekly charts on key assets we’re tracking early in the month. The US Dollar Index and Gold have both set meaningful monthly opening-ranges around key levels and the stage is set as we look to this week’s US Inflation report. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index(DXY),Gold (XAU/USD), USD/JPY, US10Y, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX),Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq (NDX) and Silver (XAG/USD).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - US Inflation - Core Inflation on Tap

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: October US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2021-11-05 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
Ethereum
Bitcoin
GBP/USD
Mixed