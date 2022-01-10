Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

2022 Yearly Open Technical Setups- Key Inflation Data on tap this Week

A fresh look at the technical setups across the spectrum heading into 2022 starting with the weekly charts on key assets we’re tracking early in the month. The US Dollar Index and Gold have both set meaningful monthly opening-ranges around key levels and the stage is set as we look to this week’s US Inflation report. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index(DXY),Gold (XAU/USD), USD/JPY, US10Y, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX),Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq (NDX) and Silver (XAG/USD).

