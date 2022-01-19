Bitcoin Outlook: Bitcoin Battle Lines Drawn- BTC/USD Breakout Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Defends Monthly Low Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2022-01-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-19 09:30:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as Treasury Yields Surge and Crude Oil Soars. Where to Next?
2022-01-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-18 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Volatility Spike Lifts Gold to Fresh Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-19 17:40:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Range Trading Setup as US Yields Rise
2022-01-19 09:09:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Pound Dollar Setup: Bullish GBP/USD Above 1.354
2022-01-19 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Are the Pullbacks Reversals?
2022-01-19 02:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin Outlook: Bitcoin Battle Lines Drawn- BTC/USD Breakout Levels

Bitcoin Outlook: Bitcoin Battle Lines Drawn- BTC/USD Breakout Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Bitcoin Technical Price Outlook: BTC/USD Trade Levels

Advertisement

Bitcoin prices plunged more than 42% off the November record highs with BTC/USD stabilizing just above the September lows. We’re looking for signs of a low in price and the focus shifts to a breakout of the recent range for guidance here. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the BTC/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Bitcoin setup and more.

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD Daily

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD Daily - Crypto Technical Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros (log scale), Technical Strategist; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: The Bitcoin sell-off took another leg lower into the open of the year with the cryptocurrency plummeting another 14.3%. In our last webinar we noted the non-confirmation low seen in Bitcoin & Ethereum - highlighting the threat for some recovery off these lows. That rally faltered into the 61.8% retracement of the July rally at 44032 and the focus remains on a breakout of this near-term range with daily support eyed at the September low-day close at 40596.

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD 240min

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD 240min - Crypto Technical Outlook

Notes: A closer look at Bitcoin price action shows BTC/USD trading within the confines the same descending pitchfork formation extending off the October / November highs that we presented in our November Bitcoin Price Outlook. Price is testing near-term support today at the 61.8% retracement of the recent recovery / 100% extension of the recent decline at 41152/429- looking for a reaction here. A breach above the median-line would shift the focus back towards subsequent resistance objectives at 44032, the 100% extension of the rebound / yearly open at 46042/199 and the upper parallel / 48051- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to suggest a more significant low is in place with such a scenario exposing 52956-53567. Ultimately, a break / close below the September low-day close at 40596 would risk another bout of accelerated losses towards the lower parallel / 78.6% retracement at 37245 and the 61.8% extension at 35392.

Bottom line: Bitcoin rebounded off downtrend support last week with BTC/USD trading just below the median-line -we’re on breakout watch with the broader risk still weighted to the downside. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- be on the lookout for an exhaustion low ahead of 40596 IF price is making a turn higher with a breach above the yearly open needed to clear the way. Stay nimble here- a break of the lows could fuel another 11% drop towards initial support.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Volatility Spike Lifts Gold to Fresh Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Volatility Spike Lifts Gold to Fresh Highs - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-19 17:40:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout Levels
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout Levels
2022-01-19 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Imminent- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Imminent- XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-18 19:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Risk Aversion Curbs Loonie - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Risk Aversion Curbs Loonie - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-01-18 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin