EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
US Dollar Reversal After Bullard: EUR/USD, SPX, NDX Rates in Focus
2022-02-14 16:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Retreats from $95.00, Brent Follows
2022-02-14 15:21:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish GBP Bets Accumulate Ahead of UK CPI
2022-02-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin

US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Crypto

USD Recovery Could be Short-Lived – Sterling, Loonie Breakouts Pending Ahead of Key Inflation Data

In last week’s Strategy Webinar we noted that our focus was on identifying a near-term low in the US Dollar Index. We got it! DXY found support into the January low-day close and the focus now turns to possible exhaustion as the recovery stretches towards confluent resistance near 96.50/56- we’re looking for a reaction there for guidance IF reached. A look at the commodity bloc also keeps the focus on a possible breakout in Gold prices just as crude oil stretches into uptrend resistance. The levels are well-defined into the weekly open with key inflation prints on tap in the UK and Canada.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),US10Y, EUR/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), USD/CAD, S&P 500, Crude Oil (WTI), Nasdaq (NDX), GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), AUD/USD and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Weekly Economic Calendar - US EU Canada UK Australia - Key Data Releases - Inflation

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish
Gold
Mixed
Silver
Bullish
US 500
Mixed