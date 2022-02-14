US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Crypto
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly
- Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Crude Oil, SPX, Bitcoin and more!
USD Recovery Could be Short-Lived – Sterling, Loonie Breakouts Pending Ahead of Key Inflation Data
In last week’s Strategy Webinar we noted that our focus was on identifying a near-term low in the US Dollar Index. We got it! DXY found support into the January low-day close and the focus now turns to possible exhaustion as the recovery stretches towards confluent resistance near 96.50/56- we’re looking for a reaction there for guidance IF reached. A look at the commodity bloc also keeps the focus on a possible breakout in Gold prices just as crude oil stretches into uptrend resistance. The levels are well-defined into the weekly open with key inflation prints on tap in the UK and Canada.
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),US10Y, EUR/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), USD/CAD, S&P 500, Crude Oil (WTI), Nasdaq (NDX), GBP/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), AUD/USD and USD/JPY.
