News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nudges Higher After Mixed Euro Area, German ZEW Readings
2022-02-15 10:23:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-02-15 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Snaps Back as WTI Threatens 8-Week Rally
2022-02-15 18:05:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-14 11:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold 7-Month Highs Lead to Snap Back - What's Next?
2022-02-15 15:01:00
Dow Jones Under Pressure as Ukraine Tensions and Fed Hikes Undermine Equities
2022-02-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Supported by BoE Rate Expectations, De-Escalation Reports
2022-02-15 08:59:00
UK Unemployment In Line, Wage Growth Adds Inflationary Pressure on BoE
2022-02-15 07:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Try for January High
2022-02-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups and Levels on Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-02-14 17:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

US Dollar, gold and crude oil fall as stocks and yields rise on reports Russia is returning some troops to base after drills near Ukraine

Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Snaps Back as WTI Threatens 8-Week Rally

Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Snaps Back as WTI Threatens 8-Week Rally

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

  • Crude Oil updated technical trade levels – Weekly Chart
  • WTI rally may be vulnerable into uptrend resistance- constructive while above monthly open
  • New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide
Advertisement

Oil prices are attempting to snap an eight-week rally with WTI threatening the first down-week of the year and only the third since the December low. The reversal off uptrend resistance may limit the topside near-term and offer more favorable opportunities ahead within the broader rally. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - USOil Trade Outlook - CL Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Crude Oil Technical Forecast we noted that the WTI rally was heading into Fibonacci resistance near 90.68, “with a topside breach likely to fuel another accelerated push towards the upper parallels.” Oil ripped through resistance the following week with price now testing the upper parallel of the ascending pitchfork we’ve been tracking since last year. Note that in previous instances, multi-month rallies have failed into this slope and the focus is on a reaction this week.

Initial weekly support rests at the 75% parallel near ~88.40s backed by the 2013 low at 85.61 with bullish invalidation now raised to the 2021 high-week close at 83.28- losses should not exceed this threshold IF price is indeed heading higher. A topside breach from here set the focus on 100 where you’re likely to get more back & forth price action.

Bottom line: The oil price rally has extended more than 50% off the December lows with WTI now testing uptrend resistance - the immediate rally may be vulnerable while below the monthly high-day close at 94.76. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should limited to the monthly open at 88.13 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a topside breach from here likely to once again fuel another accelerated run towards 100. Note that IF price should fail up here, the wash-out could be rather intense with broader uptrend support steady at the 2011 low / 2022 yearly open at 74.94-75.35. Stay tuned - things are about to get very interesting. I’ll publish an updated Crude Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - CL Retail Positioning - USOil Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -1.37 (42.18% of traders are long) – typically weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are6.68% higher than yesterday and 17.99% higher from last week
  • Short positions are0.99% lower than yesterday and 8.27% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Oil - US Crude price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Range, Triangle Remain Dominant Patterns - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Range, Triangle Remain Dominant Patterns - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-02-15 17:00:00
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern
2022-02-15 13:30:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Building Up for Downtrend Resumption?
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Building Up for Downtrend Resumption?
2022-02-15 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Headlines Trigger Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Headlines Trigger Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-14 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude