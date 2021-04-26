News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Dollar at Key Fibonacci Support Ahead of FOMC - Gold Recovery Faces Trend Resistance

The US Dollar has been in free-fall with DXY down nearly 3% off the monthly / yearly high heading into the FOMC interest rate decision this week. An update on US Treasury yields and the VIX suggests markets are poised for a “move” in the days ahead as the SPX stays on a steady march to fresh record highs. Meanwhile, the gold price recovery is now trading just shy of a critical resistance zone into 1804- we’re on the lookout for possible price inflection in the days ahead into this threshold. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), SPX, USD/JPY, and GBP/AUD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key USD Data Releases - EUR, AUD, JPY

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

