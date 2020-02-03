Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Technical trade setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities this week

RBA interest rate decision & US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap into the monthly open

US Dollar Recovery in Vulnerable - Gold Prices Fail at Resistance, Range Breakout Pending

It’s the start of a new week / month with the US Dollar paring a portion of the losses sustained last week early in the session. The Majors are in focus as we head into the February open with Gold & Crude Oil stretching into some critical inflection zones- we’re looking for a reaction at these levels in the days ahead with the RBA, Canada Employment and US Non-Farm Payrolls highlighting the economic calendar this week. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, S&P 500 (SPX500), EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold(XAU/USD), Crude Oil, USDCHF and AUD/USD.

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – The US Dollar Index posted an outside weekly-reversal to post a decline of more than 0.5% last week. The sell-off failed just pips ahead of key Fibonacci support at 97.30 with an early-week recovery now approaching near-term resistance / bearish invalidation at 97.87- watch the close in relation to this level for guidance heading deeper into February trade. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term weekly DXY technical trade levels.

EUR/USD – Euro has already pared more than half of last week’s 0.9% advance off the yearly lows. IF price is indeed heading higher, losses should be limited to 1.1016/18 with a breach above 1.1110/15 needed to suggest a larger recovery is underway. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at then near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Crude Oil– Oil prices are trading into a critical support zone that has defined the last three-attempts to break lower in WTI. Looking for a reaction at 50.59with a close below needed to keep the short-bias viable targeting 50.08 and parallel support. Resistance 52.29 with bearish invalidation now lowered to 54.Review my latest Crude Oil Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

Gold– Gold testing a region of lateral resistance at 1586 yet again- price closed just above this threshold last month but has quickly turned back below into the open of week- false breakout? The immediate focus is on a break of the 1571-1586 range for guidance with the long-bias still at risk while below. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

S&P 500 – The slope we’ve been tracking on the SPX500 has been spot-on and although the index could see some further recovery near-term, the broader threat remains for a test of key support at 3203 and the 100% extension at 3194. Key resistance / bearish invalidation at 3290/93.

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex