EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks on ECB: EUR/USD Fresh 2020 Lows, EUR/JPY Tests 121.00
2020-01-23 15:32:00
AUD/USD Rises, RBA Rate Cut Bets Slashed, EUR/USD Tests Support - US Market Open
2020-01-23 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
USD/CAD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD Rates Soar. BoC, BoE Next Rate Move Eyed
2020-01-23 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Sinks 6% – WTI Targets Technical Support
2020-01-23 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Down on Coronavirus Worries, US Stocks Drop
2020-01-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uGWCR3HI4H
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The level of 1.3132, which is the 61.8% retracement of the May-September 2017 major move has come in to offer a bit of higher-low support near yesterday’s US close. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/KQWMvU1XaX https://t.co/yvkchF6D9C
  • Three markets I'm watching today, each is near a major level - $DAX #Crude $USDCAD I take a deeper look in today's webinar - https://t.co/JpTkVA4RRX https://t.co/tmGucGtF41
  • #Oil Price Outlook: #Crude Sinks 6% – $WTI Targets Technical $USOil Support - https://t.co/U3bbP8U2MX https://t.co/9YIyLJkoVb
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/rFhWzz0pIy https://t.co/EB1JqjHy5w
  • Here is global search interesting in 'Flu' on Google. Still not reaching full fear levels https://t.co/xtLkFpJtmD
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.14% US 500: -0.38% Wall Street: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RRDiin8JnA
  • LIVE IN ONE HOUR: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • EUR looks troublesome after January ECB meeting $EURUSD $EURGBP https://t.co/yTYWx1N1yq
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Sinks 6% – WTI Targets Technical Support

2020-01-23 17:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Oil prices plunged more-than 6% this week with the sell-off taking crude towards initial support targets at fresh monthly lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the crude oil technical charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this WTI trade setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Daily - USOil Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my previous Oil Weekly Price Outlook we noted that WTI was, “testing a major confluence resistance zone at 63.68-64.40 – the immediate long-bias may be vulnerable while below this threshold medium-term.” Four-consecutive tests of this zone failed to mark a daily close above with crude plummeting more than 16% off the highs and the risk for further losses remains while below 58.06.

The decline is now approaching initial daily support targets at 54.84 and 54.11 – a break / close below this threshold is needed to keep the short-bias in play targeting more significant support objectives at August 2019 low-day close (52.29) and the 61.8% retracement / 100% extension at 51.34/67- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI 120min

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 120min - USOil Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at crude oil price action shows WTI trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation extending off the monthly highs with the sell-off eyeing initial support targets along the lower parallel at 54.84 and 53.99-54.11 - the immediate decline may be vulnerable into these levels but the focus remains lower while below the median-line. That said, look for initial lateral resistance at 56.57 with near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to 57.70.

Oil Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The oil price sell-off is taking crude towards initial near-term support targets – look for a reaction on a test of the lower parallel / 54. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. We’ll look for exhaustion ahead of the median-line for possible entries on rebounds with a break / close lower needed to fuel the next leg in price.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +4.58 (82.09% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 14.53% higher than yesterday and 2.68% higher from last week
  • Short positions are21.09% lower than yesterday and 15.87% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests crude oil prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 22% 1% 18%
Weekly 8% -7% 5%
Learn how shifts in Oil retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

