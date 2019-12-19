We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
EUR/USD: Buyers Eye Pushing EUR vs USD Price to a Higher Zone -Watch The Levels
2019-12-19 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
AUD/USD Bounces Back, GBP/USD Selling Persists - US Market Open
2019-12-19 13:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
USDJPY Poised for Range, USDMXN Holds Rate Decision Potential, SPX is Frozen
2019-12-19 03:26:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold Price Quiet for Now, Long-term Levels Set to Break Early Next Year
2019-12-19 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar Rose With Crude Oil Prices, Will Yen Look Past BoJ?
2019-12-19 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Real Time News
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 1.555% Primary Dealers Awarded: 49.7% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.3% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 46.0% B/C Ratio: 2.78
  • US Four-Week Bills Draw 1.510% Primary Dealers Awarded: 36.1% Direct Bidders Accepted: 3.1% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 60.7% B/C Ratio: 3.19
  • #Oil Price Outlook: #Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs - $WTI Trade Levels - https://t.co/OAllHJSPOs https://t.co/bKjEMVSHep
  • $AUD: The unemployment rate dropped 0.1ppt to 5.2% against expectations to remain at 5.3%, while the headline rose by 39.9k, above consensus for 14k. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/mQ7oNO3YJg https://t.co/U3CnM2JMyA
  • $SPX breaks higher from it's morning range and lifts above the 3200 mark https://t.co/NXAyLWEGVv
  • The 2Yr/10Yr US Yield Curve continues to steepen into the end of the year $TNX https://t.co/N4dfymddFR
  • $GBPUSD continues to trade sideways, ignoring a European Commission warning that a no-deal #Brexit would hurt the UK more than the EU. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/pbj0uMY41t https://t.co/mBAR8v2xgy
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xRu4a1ilb4
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.23% US 500: 0.16% France 40: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/X6VE9NbKyV
  • Natural Gas Price Weekly Technical Forecast: Exhausted Downtrend Move More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/19/Natural-Gas-Price-Weekly-Technical-Forecast-Exhausted-Downtrend-Move-MK.html https://t.co/oV8WPOs39d
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs

2019-12-19 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Crude Oil prices are poised to mark the third consecutive weekly advance with WTI surging more than 11.5% off the November lows. The advance takes oil into confluence resistance at multi-month highs into the close of the year and we’re on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price setup and more.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my previous OilWeekly Price Outlook we noted that WTI was approaching resistance near 58.45/61 with a close above needed to, “keep the focus on subsequent topside resistance objectives at the 61.8% retracement of the April decline at 60.47 and the highlighted trendline confluence around ~61.40s.” A price breakout has already taken out initial targets with this week’s advance registering a high at 61.17 on Wednesday. Note that while an RSI resistance trigger has already broken to the topside, price remains below the April trendline and keeps oil within the confines of this broad consolidation pattern off the yearly highs.

The immediate advance may be vulnerable heading into the close of the month / year with a breach / close above the slope confluence needed to keep the long-bias viable targeting 63.60-64.40 – a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2018 decline and the August 2018 swing low (look for a larger reaction there IF reached). Initial support rests with the September channel around the 58-handle backed by medium-term bullish invalidation at the October low-week close a 54.78.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Crude oil prices are approaching confluence resistance at the upper bounds of a multi-month consolidation pattern and leaves the late-September rally vulnerable into the close of the year. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into channel resistance – be on the lookout for topside exhaustion IF oil closes the week below this threshold. Ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable long-entries while above the 54.78. I’ll publish an updated Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term technical trade levels.

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - Technical Forecast - Trade Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -2.48 (28.72% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are 2.90% lower than yesterday and 19.97% lower from last week
  • Short positions are4.02% higher than yesterday and 28.05% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US crude oil prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger crude oil-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 5% 3%
Weekly -13% 28% 12%
---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

