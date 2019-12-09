Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bears Emerge, but Can they Drive?

USD/CAD holds downtrend resistance –focus is on a break of last week’s range for guidance

Check o ut our 2019 projections in our Free DailyFX USD Trading Forecasts

Join Michael for Live Weekly Strategy Webinar s on Mondays at 12:30GMT

The Canadian Dollar is back on the offensive against US Dollar early in the week with USD/CAD paring a portion of the post-NFP advance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly chart heading into FOMC. Review this week's Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Canadian Dollar Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: The Canadian Dollar has continued to trade within the confines of a modified descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the yearly highs with price failing at the 75% parallel for the third consecutive week on Friday. Key weekly support rests at the confluence of the median-line and the 61.8% retracement of the October advance at 1.3151- a break / close below this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend targeting the 1.3052/58 backed by the 100% ext at 1.2972. Initial weekly resistance stands with the 2016 trendline (currently near ~1.3330) with a breach / close above the yearly high-week close / 61.8% retracement at 1.3355/70 needed to suggest a larger breakout is underway.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: USD/CAD responded downtrend support AND resistance into the open of the month and the immediate focus is on a break of last week’s range for guidance. While a downside break is ultimately favored, we cannot rule out another high into slope resistance before a larger turn. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels. .

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -1.72 (36.83% of traders are long) – bullish reading

Long positions are 25.87% higher than yesterday and 15.53% higher from last week

Short positions are 21.23% higher than yesterday and 30.89% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

USD/CAD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 28% 11% 17% Weekly 22% -37% -22%

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex