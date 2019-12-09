We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Sporting Bearish Patterns Evidenced through GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2019-12-09 16:57:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Extend Gains Ahead of UK General Election - Brexit Latest
2019-12-09 17:00:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance Ahead of CPI, FOMC
2019-12-09 19:41:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-09 18:00:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance Ahead of CPI, FOMC
2019-12-09 19:41:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-09 16:30:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bears Emerge, but Can they Drive?

2019-12-09 20:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
The Canadian Dollar is back on the offensive against US Dollar early in the week with USD/CAD paring a portion of the post-NFP advance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly chart heading into FOMC. Review this week's Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Canadian Dollar Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: The Canadian Dollar has continued to trade within the confines of a modified descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the yearly highs with price failing at the 75% parallel for the third consecutive week on Friday. Key weekly support rests at the confluence of the median-line and the 61.8% retracement of the October advance at 1.3151- a break / close below this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend targeting the 1.3052/58 backed by the 100% ext at 1.2972. Initial weekly resistance stands with the 2016 trendline (currently near ~1.3330) with a breach / close above the yearly high-week close / 61.8% retracement at 1.3355/70 needed to suggest a larger breakout is underway.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: USD/CAD responded downtrend support AND resistance into the open of the month and the immediate focus is on a break of last week’s range for guidance. While a downside break is ultimately favored, we cannot rule out another high into slope resistance before a larger turn. I’ll publish an updated Canadian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels. .

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -1.72 (36.83% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are 25.87% higher than yesterday and 15.53% higher from last week
  • Short positions are21.23% higher than yesterday and 30.89% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
USD/CAD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% 11% 17%
Weekly 22% -37% -22%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.