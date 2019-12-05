We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Major Topping Potential in Play? Key Levels for DXY Index
2019-12-05 17:30:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-05 13:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-05 13:15:00
Brexit Briefing: Likely Timetable if Conservatives Win UK General Election
2019-12-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-05 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
AUD/USD Down Under, Crude Oil Prices Choppy on OPEC - US Market Open
2019-12-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Crypto update: $BTC -1.5% $BCH -0.7% $XRP -1.2% $LTC -2.5% $ETH -1.4%
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.586% 3-Year: 1.598% 5-Year: 1.624% 7-Year: 1.732% 10-Year: 1.798% 30-Year: 2.245% $TNX
  • US Dollar Forecast: Major Topping Potential in Play? Key Levels for DXY Index https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/12/05/us-dollar-forecast-major-topping-potential-in-play-key-levels-for-dxy-index.html?CHID=9&QPID=917710 $DXY $EURUSD $UUP $FED
  • Here's the recording of this morning's @IG_US client sentiment webinar with $AUDUSD and $AUDJPY bearish setups as the focus https://t.co/6KlAtvFaay
  • A close below the low end of the zone could offer sellers the opportunity to take charge and press natural gas towards $2.210.Get your natural gas technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/VTvy56Cyns https://t.co/84QPmg6RkY
  • Trump says talk with China are moving along and we will see about the December 15 tariffs $SPX $DXY
  • Secretary Mnuchin says USD price dictated by markets
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 58.47 (+0.09%) ICE Brent Crude 63.32 (+0.51%) NYM NYH Gas 161.84 (+0.89%) [delayed]
  • #Oil Price Outlook: #Crude Rips into Resistance – $WTI Trade Levels - https://t.co/4rA64i45lr https://t.co/gCqWATJfsn
  • RT @arappeport: Mnuchin says of China talks, “we’re going to get the right deal and we’re not going to be confused by an arbitrary deadline…
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels

2019-12-05 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil prices ripped higher into the start of the December trade with WIT surging than 6%. The rally takes price into a key resistance zone that has capped oil advances for the past month and the focus is on this week’s close for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price setup and more.

New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil -Beginners Guide

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - USOil Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my previous Oil Weekly Price Outlook we noted that WTI was, “approaching confluence downtrend resistance just higher at 58.45/61.” - region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the September decline and the September high-week close. Crude tested this zone for two weeks before plummeting more than 4.5% last week – a subsequent reversal into the December open is attempting to breach this threshold today – watch the weekly close here. Note that momentum has been contracting since the start of the year and we’re on the lookout for the breakout of this consolidation formation for guidance.

A close above this threshold would keep the focus on subsequent topside resistance objectives at the 61.8% retracement of the April decline at 60.47 and the highlighted trendline confluence around ~61.40s. Weekly support remains with the October low-week reversal close at 54.78- weakness beyond this threshold would suggest a more significant high is in place with such a scenario shifting the focus back towards critical support at 50.59-51.60- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Crude oil prices are testing confluence resistance into the start of monthly – keep your eye on the close for guidance here. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion IF price marks a weekly close below this threshold. I’ll publish an updated Oil Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term technical trade levels.

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -1.31 (43.34% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are 4.75% lower than yesterday and 2.82% lower from last week
  • Short positions are6.88% lower than yesterday and 9.27% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Oil - US Crude price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

See how shifts in Crude Oil retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
2019-12-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead
US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead
2019-12-04 00:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance
2019-12-03 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.