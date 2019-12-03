We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance
2019-12-03 16:30:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
British Pound Back to the Big Figure 1.3000: GBP/USD Price Outlook
2019-12-03 13:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels
2019-12-03 19:30:00
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go -> https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/12/03/us-dollar-price-action-setups-eur-usd-gbp-usd-usd-cad-usd-chf-js56-usd-chart.html
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Soars as #Dollar Slumps- $GLD Levels - https://t.co/OqZAESdQmO https://t.co/fNQF8Dd2l1
  • RBNZ's Bascand: Interest rates will stay low for "some time." $NZDUSD $NZDJPY
  • US tariffs on other countries, US support for Hong Kong and poor ISM data have hit confidence, especially in the $USD. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/xdX4MHHgbh https://t.co/kVTNUhA82B
  • RBNZ Governor Orr: New Zealand doing well relative to the rest of the world. $NZDUSD $NZDJPY
  • Even if there is no escalation in tensions, the prolonged period of uncertainty by itself is enough to slow down global growth and pressure central banks all over the world to ease credit conditions as a result of the disinflationary chilling effect the trade war has on economies https://t.co/P71qyFsFfb
  • Uhh https://t.co/UYRPjFjCjR
  • RT @zerohedge: OPEC+ COMMITTEE DIDN'T DISCUSS DEEPER OUTPUT CUTS: DELEGATES
  • According to AFP, France and the United States said on Tuesday they would seek to ward off a trade war after Washington threatened tariffs on French products following a French tax on US tech companies $EURUSD $CAC $SPX
  • Looks like that support and resistance levels I drew a while back are holding. Interesting to see what will happen after today's GDP data release. https://t.co/af5E4eSPvo
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels

2019-12-03 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices have rallied nearly 1% in just the first two days of December trade with XAU/USD rebounding off a confluence support region we’ve been tracking for months now. The recovery is approaching down-trend resistance and the focus is on a breakout of well-defined technical barriers for broader guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “responding to a key support zone here and the immediate focus is on this rebound.” The region in focus was 1451/56 - gold spent four weeks testing this zone with price surging higher into the open of December trade.

The advance remains within the confines of a descending channel formation extending off the yearly highs with confluence trendline resistance eyed around 1490s – look for a reaction there IF reached. We’ll reserve this threshold as our near-term bearish invalidation level with a close above needed to shift the focus back towards critical resistance at 1522/26. Key support steady at 1451/56 with a break / close below there needed to mark resumption towards the median-line (currently ~1426) and the 100% extensionat 1420.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Gold is rebounding off major support with the advance still at risk while below channel resistance. From at trading standpoint, look for possible exhaustion heading into confluence resistance just shy of 1500 – a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops IF reached. Ultimately, we’re looking for a break of the 1451-1490range for further guidance on our medium-term directional bias. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.41 (77.33% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are4.42% higher than yesterday and 10.61% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 4.10% higher than yesterday and 1.52% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Signals & Levels to Watch -Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Signals & Levels to Watch -Aussie & Kiwi Dollar to USD Price
2019-12-03 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
USD/CAD Develops Reversal & Continuation Patterns - USD vs Canadian Dollar Price
2019-12-03 10:50:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Surge Belies Downtrend
2019-12-03 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.