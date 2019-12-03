Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels

Gol d prices rebound off key support zone- recovery in focus with resistance eyed at 1490

Check o ut our 2019 projections in our Free DailyFX Gold Trading Forecasts

Join Michael for Live Weekly Strategy Webinar s on Mondays at 12:30GMT

Gold prices have rallied nearly 1% in just the first two days of December trade with XAU/USD rebounding off a confluence support region we’ve been tracking for months now. The recovery is approaching down-trend resistance and the focus is on a breakout of well-defined technical barriers for broader guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “responding to a key support zone here and the immediate focus is on this rebound.” The region in focus was 1451/56 - gold spent four weeks testing this zone with price surging higher into the open of December trade.

The advance remains within the confines of a descending channel formation extending off the yearly highs with confluence trendline resistance eyed around 1490s – look for a reaction there IF reached. We’ll reserve this threshold as our near-term bearish invalidation level with a close above needed to shift the focus back towards critical resistance at 1522/26. Key support steady at 1451/56 with a break / close below there needed to mark resumption towards the median-line (currently ~1426) and the 100% extensionat 1420.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Gold is rebounding off major support with the advance still at risk while below channel resistance. From at trading standpoint, look for possible exhaustion heading into confluence resistance just shy of 1500 – a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops IF reached. Ultimately, we’re looking for a break of the 1451-1490range for further guidance on our medium-term directional bias. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.41 (77.33% of traders are long) – bearish reading

Long positions are 4.42% higher than yesterday and 10.61% higher from last week

Short positions are 4.10% higher than yesterday and 1.52% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex