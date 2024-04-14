 Skip to Content
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump

Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump

US Inflation Jumps, Rate Cut Expectations Pared Back Sharply

US interest rate cut expectations continue to be pushed back into Q3 after the latest US CPI report showed inflation refusing to move lower. A rate cut at the June FOMC meeting looks highly unlikely, while a move at the July meeting is only partially priced in. Markets are also predicting just two 25-basis point rate cuts this year. This re-pricing has seen the US dollar rally sharply, while US Treasury yields hit multi-month highs.

image1.png

Navigating Volatile Markets: Strategies and Tools for Traders

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image2.png

Despite this higher-for-longer US rate backdrop, gold continued to print new all-time highs before a sharp, intra-day sell-off late Friday. Gold posted a new ATH at $2,431/oz. before giving back around $90/oz. to end the week at $2,343/oz. Silver also had a very volatile session Friday, making a high of $29.79/oz. before ending the session at $27.84/oz.

Silver Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Learn How to Trade Gold with our Complimentary Gold Trading Guide

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The US dollar’s renewed strength was seen across many USD pairs, with both EUR/USD and GBP/USD hitting five-month lows on Friday (See the Euro and British Pound Weekly forecasts for further commentary and outlooks).

image4.pngimage5.png

Next week’s economic calendar has a range of high-importance data releases and events from several countries, with US retail sales, UK inflation and labor data, and German And Euro Area ZEW readings the standouts.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Chart of the Week – Apple

image6.png

Apple turned sharply higher Thursday after closing in on the late-October low, after news hit the screens that the company said that it would update its Mac Book line with the new M3 chip. Apple is now closing back in on an old area of support turned resistance around $179.

All Charts using TradingView

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c April 15th

US Dollar Forecast: USD to Remain Supported via Fed, ECB Policy Divergence

Strong growth, inflation and jobs data keeps US rates on hold, while disinflation and stagnant growth in the EU tees up a June rate cut. The likely policy divergence favours USD

British Pound Forecast – Will UK Data Help Stem the Latest GBP/USD Sell-Off?

UK jobs and inflation data released next week may give cable a reprieve after a resurgent US dollar sent GBP/USD tumbling to a multi-month low.

Euro’s Outlook Darkens on Dovish ECB, Geopolitical Risks – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP

The Euro suffered a major setback this week, primarily against the U.S. dollar. The European Central Bank's dovish guidance laid the groundwork for the common currency's downturn, but rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East also weighed.

Gold Price Outlook: Bulls in Control but Bearish Risks Grow on Stretched Markets

Gold climbed this week, setting a new all-time high near $2,430. However, prices eventually backed off those levels, closing near $2,345 on Friday.

All Articles Written by DailyFX Analysts and Strategists

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

