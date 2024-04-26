Will Inflation Concerns Rattle the FOMC amid Weaker US Growth?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Analysis and Sentiment Latest
2024-04-24 18:30:13
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
2024-04-23 15:16:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US PCE Data Beats Expectations - Price Pressures Delay Rate Cut Plans
2024-04-26 13:06:52
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Precious Metals Seek Directional Cue
2024-04-25 17:00:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks – Sterling Weakens After Bank of England Commentary
2024-04-22 07:59:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Apr 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
2024-04-26 07:51:09
USD/JPY Breaches ‘Line in the Sand’ Ahead of BoJ Meeting
2024-04-25 08:10:18
More View More
Will Inflation Concerns Rattle the FOMC amid Weaker US Growth?

Will Inflation Concerns Rattle the FOMC amid Weaker US Growth?

DailyFX, Richard Snow, Nick Cawley,

Share:

US-focused week ahead with the FOMC meeting, major tech stock earnings and NFP stealing the limelight, but other standouts include US PMI data as well as EU inflation and German GDP data .

(AI Video Summary)

In the analyst chat, Richard Snow and Nicholas Cawley discussed recent financial market developments, notably the re-acceleration of inflation as indicated by PCE data, which suggests the Federal Reserve might delay expected rate cuts. They explored concerns around U.S. GDP growth underperforming expectations, potentially impacting Fed decisions, and discussed currency movements, highlighting a notable depreciation of the yen against the dollar. The conversation also touched on upcoming key economic data releases, including German GDP and EU inflation, with speculations on central bank actions, particularly in the EU. They reviewed the impact of geopolitics on market risk sentiment and examined specific asset class performances, including the FTSE's re-rating and movements in major indices like the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, commenting on the unusual market responses to mega-cap company earnings.

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by DailyFX
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 resume their ascents
​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 resume their ascents
2024-04-26 10:00:29
Australian Dollar Outlook – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Technical and Sentiment Analysis
Australian Dollar Outlook – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Technical and Sentiment Analysis
2024-04-25 19:00:26
Risk Rally Supports FX Correction Ahead of US GDP, PCE Data
Risk Rally Supports FX Correction Ahead of US GDP, PCE Data
2024-04-25 13:00:00
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Drop Back as Hang Seng Continues to Rally
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Drop Back as Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-04-25 10:00:00
Advertisement