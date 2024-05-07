 Skip to Content
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD

The allure of going with the crowd in trading can be enticing – jumping in when everyone else is buying and getting out when fear grips the market. Yet, seasoned traders recognize the potential of taking the road less traveled when establishing some of their positions. Tools like IG client sentiment offer a distinct viewpoint into the overall mood of the market, hinting at moments where excessive optimism or pessimism could hint at a shift in direction.

However, relying solely on contrarian signals isn't a sure bet. Their real strength lies in how they complement a comprehensive trading approach. By melding contrarian insights with technical and fundamental analysis, traders gain a deeper insight into the market's dynamics – nuances that may evade the masses. Let's delve into this idea by examining IG client sentiment and what it signals for three key Japanese yen pairs: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY.

For an extensive analysis of USD/JPY’s medium-term prospects, which incorporate insights from fundamental and technical viewpoints, download our Q2 trading forecast now!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG data reveals a bearish tilt in sentiment towards USD/JPY, with 65.61% of clients holding net-short positions. This translates to a short-to-long ratio of 1.91 to 1. However, this bearishness has eased somewhat compared to both yesterday and last week.

Our trading approach often incorporates a contrarian perspective. The prevailing bearish sentiment suggests a potential for USD/JPY to push higher. Yet, the recent easing in net-short positions weakens this signal, creating a more different outlook: the broader trend may be on the cusp of reversing lower despite the fact that sellers continue to dominate.

Important Note: These mixed signals highlight why contrarian indicators shouldn't be used in isolation. Always combine them with a thorough technical and fundamental analysis of USD/JPY for a more comprehensive and informed trading strategy.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

Keen to understand how FX retail positioning can provide hints about the short-term direction of EUR/JPY? Our sentiment guide holds valuable insights on this topic. Download it today!

EUR/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% 9% 12%
Weekly 93% -12% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

According to IG data, there's a noticeable bearish sentiment surrounding EUR/JPY, with 69.73% of clients currently selling the pair. This equates to a short-to-long ratio of 2.30 to 1. Interestingly, while the bearishness towards the euro remains strong, it has slightly eased compared to both the previous trading session and last week.

We often employ a contrarian perspective in our trading. The prevalent pessimism towards EUR/JPY might hint at further upside in the near term. However, the recent decrease in the aggregate number of sellers introduces an element of uncertainty, as the shift in positioning may imply the broader trend could be about to reverse to the downside.

Key Takeaway: Contrarian signals provide a valuable alternative viewpoint, but they are most powerful when combined with technical and fundamental analysis. In the case of EUR/JPY, a comprehensive approach is crucial for navigating these conflicting signals.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Feeling discouraged by trading losses? Take control and improve your strategy with our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders." Access invaluable insights to help you avoid common trading pitfalls and costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Diego Colman
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

Based on IG data, 65.45% of retail clients are betting on GBP/JPY to decline, with the short-to-long ratio standing at 1.89 to 1. The tally of traders selling the pair is 11.54% higher than yesterday, but 12.93% lower than seven days ago. Conversely, bullish positions are 1.53% higher than yesterday and 85.98% above last week's levels.

Our trading strategy often diverges from mainstream market sentiment. The fact that traders are net-short suggests there may be potential for GBP/JPY to rise in the near future. However, we have limited confidence in this call as bearishness has decreased significantly on the weekly timeframe. The mixed signals weaken our contrarian outlook, leading us to adopt a more neutral stance on GBP/JPY.

Major reminder: Contrarian signals can offer valuable insights, but they are most powerful when combined with a broader market analysis. In the case of GBP/JPY, the mixed signals necessitate a more nuanced approach that incorporates technical and fundamental analysis.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

