Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Last Friday’s weaker-than-expected NFPs gave gold a boost on renewed US rate cut expectations. Further gains may depend on the outcome of ongoing Israel-Iran peace talks.

  • Gold has found solid short-term support around $2,280/oz.
  • Israel-Iran ceasefire talks continue and may cap the precious metal.

Download our Q2 Gold Guides for Free:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Market Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq Bitcoin

US interest rate cut expectations were boosted at the end of last week after the latest US Jobs Report showed the labor market starting to weaken. The report showed just 175k new jobs added in April, missing expectations of 243k and sharply lower than the 315k jobs created in March. The unemployment rate also ticked up by 0.1% to 3.9%. Financial markets are now pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut in September and a further quarter-point cut by the end of the year.

US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid

While the interest rate backdrop is giving gold a boost, further upside may be capped depending on the outcome of ongoing peace talks in Cairo. According to BBC media reports, Hamas has accepted ceasefire terms suggested by Egyptian and Qatari mediators but Israel has pushed back on the proposal saying that it is ‘far from Israel’s basic requirements’. Talks are ongoing despite military action by Israel on Hamas targets in Rafah. If Israel and Iran can find common ground, the recent safety bid underpinning gold’s move higher will begin to be priced out, weighing on the precious metal.

Gold has broken out of a Bearish Flag formation but refuses to move lower, leaving this technical setup at risk. The precious metal has found short-term support at around $2,280/oz. with this level holding four tests last week. Short-term resistance will likely kick in between $2,335/oz. and $2,340/oz. The outcome of talks in the Middle East will set the next move in gold.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Charts via TradingView

IG Retail Trader data show 55.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.23 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.66% higher than yesterday and 1.99% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.22% higher than yesterday and 3.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

See the Full Report Below:

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 2% 3%
Weekly 0% -3% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Correction May Extend Further Before Turnaround
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Correction May Extend Further Before Turnaround
2024-05-04 18:00:00
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Fed Preview: Powell Could Fire Hawkish Warning Shot – Gold, S&P 500 Setups
Fed Preview: Powell Could Fire Hawkish Warning Shot – Gold, S&P 500 Setups
2024-05-01 01:30:00
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
