US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nears Resistance - Price Outlook and Sentiment Analysis
2024-05-07 13:58:43
US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-06 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
2024-05-07 08:01:49
Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
2024-05-05 17:00:34
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England
2024-05-07 12:00:18
US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-06 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
2024-05-07 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-07 01:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CAD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Most Read: Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

In the bustling world of trading, it's easy to get swept up in the frenzy of the crowd, following the tide of optimism during bull markets and succumbing to fear during bearish downturns. Yet, amidst the chaos, seasoned traders know there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Contrarian strategies, often overlooked by the masses, may help unlock hidden opportunities in the market's ever-changing landscape. While the herd rushes to buy high and sell low, contrarians see beyond the surface, tapping into the nuances of sentiment.

One such tool is IG client sentiment, an indicator that provides a unique window into the collective mood of the retail segment. It acts as a compass, directing attention to instances where irrational exuberance or undue pessimism might signal an imminent reversal in price action.

But contrarian signals are not a crystal ball—they require finesse and integration into a broader trading framework. By melding contrarian insights with rigorous technical and fundamental analysis, traders can decipher the cryptic messages of the market, gaining a deeper understanding of its inner workings.

Let's explore the insights provided by IG client sentiment as we analyze three pivotal U.S. dollar pairs: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, and NZD/USD.

Curious about what lies ahead for USD/JPY? Find comprehensive answers in our quarterly trading forecast. Claim your free copy now!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG data reveals a bearish tilt among traders towards USD/JPY, with 66.90% holding net-short positions. This translates to a short-to-long ratio of 2.02 to 1. From a contrarian perspective, this suggests possible upside potential for the pair.

However, recent changes in market positioning complicate the picture. While traders are more bearish than yesterday, reflected in the 3.20% increase in shorts, they are less so relative to the previous week, with sellers down 25.37% in this time frame. These conflicting signals make it difficult to have a strong conviction in a contrarian stance, giving us a more neutral bias for USD/JPY.

Core Point: Contrarian signals can offer valuable insights, but they shouldn't be used in isolation. Always combine them with technical and fundamental analysis for a more informed and robust approach to trading USD/JPY.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated

Interested in unraveling how FX retail positioning might shed light on the short-term path of NZD/USD? Our sentiment guide offers invaluable insights. Grab your copy today!

NZD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 7% 3%
Weekly -23% 39% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

According to IG data, there's a prevailing bullish sentiment towards NZD/USD, with 56.13% of clients betting on the pair to rise, leading to a long-to-short ratio of 1.28 to 1. However, optimism among the retail public has waned slightly since yesterday, as evidenced by a 3.30% decline in net long positions, and more notably compared to last week, with buyers down 17.00%.

Our trading approach often incorporates a contrarian perspective. Broadly speaking, the prevalent bullish sentiment suggests NZD/USD has the potential to pull back in the near term. Yet, the recent easing in buying pressure introduces a degree of uncertainty, limiting conviction in the call. Many times, important shifts in sentiment foreshadow a turnaround in the broader trend.

Core Point: These mixed signals underscore why contrarian indicators shouldn't be relied on exclusively. For a well-rounded trading strategy, it's crucial to integrate sentiment data with careful technical and fundamental analysis of NZD/USD.

A graph of a trading chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Curious about the correlation between retail positioning and USD/CAD’s short-term path? Discover all the insights in our sentiment guide. Request a free copy now!

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 9% -2%
Weekly 39% -17% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD FORECAST – MARKET SENTIMENT

IG data reveals a slightly bullish tilt among traders toward USD/CAD, with 50.64% holding net-long positions. This equates to a long-to-short ratio of 1.03 to 1. Notably, this bullish sentiment has intensified compared to both yesterday (11.00% increase in net-longs) and last week (28.78% increase).

Contrarian analysis is a cornerstone of our trading methodology. With that in mind, the prevailing bullishness on USD/CAD, coupled with its recent strengthening, suggests the pair might be poised for a near-term decline.

Core Point: While contrarian signals can be insightful, it's essential to integrate them with a comprehensive technical and fundamental analysis of USD/CAD for the most informed trading decisions.

A graph of a trading chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-07 01:00:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 03, 2024 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 03, 2024 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-05-03 14:23:39
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Apr 10, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.37.
2024-05-03 06:23:36
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold at Risk of Correction, EUR/USD & USD/JPY Mixed
2024-05-03 01:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
USD/CAD
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
NZD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: May 7, 2024