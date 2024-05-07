British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-06 16:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bearish Market Signals Emerge – Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-05 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bounces As Market Eyes Strategic Reserve Top Up, US Payrolls
2024-05-02 12:00:26
Oil Prices Drop after US Employment Data Lifts USD, FOMC Next
2024-04-30 17:00:12
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Keeps Hitting New Records, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Continue to Gain
2024-05-07 10:00:33
FTSE 100 on Track for yet Another Record High while Dow and S&P 500 Recover
2024-05-03 10:00:37
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Boosted by Renewed US Rate Cut Hopes, Israel-Iran Ceasefire Talks Continue
2024-05-07 08:01:49
Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
2024-05-05 17:00:34
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England
2024-05-07 12:00:18
US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-06 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: May 7, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Market Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-07 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
2024-05-05 17:00:34
More View More
British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England

British Pound Gives Back Some Gains As Market Looks To The Bank of England

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

British Pound (GBP/USD) Analysis and Charts

  • GBP/USD has slipped a little but remains above $1.25
  • UK and US rates are now expected to start coming down in September
  • Now it’s over to the BoE

The British Pound retraced some gains against the United States Dollar on Tuesday as local markets returned to fuller strength after a holiday Monday. Sterling cross rates are now likely to drift a little into Thursday’s session which will bring the Bank of England’s May monetary policy announcement.

Rates aren’t expected to go anywhere this month, with the key Bank Rate tipped to stay at 5.25%. So, assuming that expectation is met, the market focus will be on the voting split on the nine-member Monetary policy behind the decision and its accompanying commentary. The BoE has been known to produce the odd three-way split, with members voting for hikes, cuts, and no action.

However, this time we’ll likely get at most a two-way, with no one backing higher rates. Inflation in the United Kingdom remains well above the BoE’s government-set 2% target, but it is trending lower. The latest print, for March, came in at 3.2% , which was the lowest for well over two years. Monetary tightening already in place is clearly working, if slowly, and the UK’s sluggish economy certainly doesn’t need any more monetary braking.

At present futures markets think it likely that the first UK rate cut will come in September, which is also when they reckon the US Federal Reserve might make its first move. However, both forecasts are highly data-dependent. It was last week’s underwhelming US labor numbers that brought expectations of Fed action closer to date. Before that the markets were betting on a November move.

Sterling is likely to trade its current range into the decision and could struggle to gain if the BoE keeps rate-cut expectations where they are.

Learn how to trade GBP/USD like an expert with our free guide

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

Sterling has nosed above the broad downtrend channel formerly dominant since the peaks of mid-March. Still, the break higher doesn’t look hugely convincing yet and the bulls have more to do if they’re going to make it so.

For now, the range between April 29’s high of 1.25692 and April 24’s low of 1.24201 seems to be in play, with that downtrend channel offering support very close to the market at 1.25178.

Retracement support at 1.24859 looks pretty solid, with the 50-day moving average at 1.26067 providing a barrier should the range top give way.

The pair has spent most of this year above the first retracement of its rise up to the peaks of July last year from the lows of September 2022. It seems likely to remain there without some significant market shift.

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -5% 4%
Weekly 5% 1% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailuFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: Bears Mobilizing for Their Next Offensive? – EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-06 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
Markets Week Ahead: Markets Risk-On, BoE Decision, Gold, Nasdaq, Bitcoin
2024-05-05 17:00:34
US Dollar Forecast: Bearish Market Signals Emerge – Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: Bearish Market Signals Emerge – Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-05-05 06:00:00
US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid
US Dollar Slumps After NFPs Miss Expectations, US Equities Bid
2024-05-03 13:03:20
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: May 7, 2024